Cynthia Bailey to Exit ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

It looks like there will be one less peach holder on next season’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In a September 27, 2021, Instagram post, Cynthia Bailey announced that she will be exiting the franchise after 11 seasons. “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,'” Bailey wrote in the caption.

Bailey continued, in part, “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures…”

In the comments section, many of Bailey’s friends from the network congratulated the star and wished her well. Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley wrote, “Incredible and forever iconic! I adore you @Cynthiabailey.” Leah McSweeney seemingly agreed with Medley, calling Bailey a “queen.” Stephanie Hollman from “The Real Housewives of Dallas” wrote, “You will be missed.”

Bailey Admitted During a June 2021 Interview That She Wasn’t Sure if She Would Return to RHOA

For some fans, Bailey’s exit may not come as much of a surprise, as the star admitted during a June 2021 interview with People’s Reality Check that she was unsure if she would be coming back to the franchise.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Bailey revealed at the time, explaining that she had not yet received a contract for the season. “I’m in a really happy place in my life. My fans got to see my happy ending. So I want them to be able to see me happy.” Bailey continued, “If I don’t come back, I wish the show well. It’s been an incredible journey with incredible memories. However it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me. This platform has been amazing. It’s created so many opportunities for me. I’m good.”

Viewers Will Still Be Able to See Bailey on Their Screens

Even though Bailey will no longer be on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she will at least have one last hurrah when she appears on the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which will premiere on Peacock later this year. The new spinoff show follows eight “Real Housewives” stars from different franchises as they embark on a one-week vacation together.

Bailey will be featured alongside “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, “Real Housewives of New York” stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costar Kenya Moore.

“When I tell you, it was the best show that I’ve filmed,” Bailey’s costar, Moore, recently told Entertainment Tonight about filming the new spinoff. “Yeah, it is so good! It was so amazing filming it, different from anything I’ve ever experienced. The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like — it was so, it was like a symphony, you know? It was just magic, everywhere you looked.”

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Clarifies Her Podcast Claims About the Girardi’s