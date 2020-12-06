Inside Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s Wedding

In October 2020, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey got her happily ever after: she got married to her boyfriend, Mike Hill, after being together for a little under two years.

Bailey and Hill’s wedding took place in Acworth, Georgia, at the Governors Towne Club. The couple hosted 250 guests, including Bailey’s fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates. “Mike and I are elated that today has finally come!” Bailey told People on her wedding day. “10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other. We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

On her Instagram page, Bailey posted many pictures from her special day. Bailey wore two different dresses, one for the ceremony and one for the reception. From the looks of it, their wedding colors seemed to be silver and gold, featuring many luxe and sparkling decorations. The wedding looked like a blast, as she shared many photos of her guests dancing, laughing, and smiling for the cameras.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Focused on Making Their Wedding COVID-19 Safe

Although it may seem difficult to have had a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic, Bailey and Hill said that safety was their top priority. “Instead of focusing on the accessories in my hair or what kind of food we’re going to have, Mike and I have been putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols,” Bailey said to Page Six in early October. “And we ain’t playin’ around.”

Bailey continued, telling Page Six, “If anyone doesn’t adhere to the rules, then they’re just going to be asked to leave. We’re taking this seriously, we want to protect ourselves and our guests.” At their wedding, Bailey and Hill provided face shields and face masks for their guests, according to Bravo. They also made sure to have the guest’s temperature checked at the door, and had everyone social distance according to the guidelines.

Bravo Did Not Film Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding

Even though Bailey was filming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the time of her wedding, Bravo was unable to film the actual event. “Bravo was not able to film it, in the end, which I knew was always a possibility, with me planning the wedding during a pandemic,” Bailey recently explained to Digital Spy. “We did everything on our end, and kinda toward closer to the wedding, they had to pull out and realized that they weren’t able to film it themselves. We had a hurricane that week, so we had to move the wedding from outdoors to back indoors. It was just a lot of moving parts.”

However, even though Bravo may not have sent their crew to film the wedding, Bailey told Digital Spy that viewers will still get to see the wedding because they had a private videographer capturing the event. “You guys will get to see the wedding,” Bailey told Digital Spy. “Although we did everything on our end, in terms of following all of the COVID-19 rules and regulations and precautions. Mike and I really wanted to stick to our date, regardless because that was just what we wanted to do, whether the show was able to film it or not.”

