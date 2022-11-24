‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Important Update on Mother’s Health

A “Real Housewives” star has provided fans with an important update three months after revealing that her mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On November 22, 2022, Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” shared that her mom, Barbara Morris, had successfully completed cancer treatment and her most recent tests showed that she is cancer free.

Bailey first revealed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis in August 2022.

“She didn’t feel anything but it showed up on her most recent mammogram. We took her to her first doctors appointment yesterday to confirm what stage and her treatment options. By the grace of God, we caught it early & it is only stage one,” Bailey wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

Bailey’s Mom Had Surgery & Radiation to Treat Her Breast Cancer

After doctor’s found a lump on Morris’ mammogram, additional tests were run to find out what type of stage of cancer she had. Her course of treatment followed suit and she underwent surgery to remove the tumor and surrounding tissue followed by radiation treatments.

Just before Morris’ surgery, Bailey confidently said that her mom was “going to be fine.”

“Initially I only shared this information with close friends & family but after getting the great news yesterday that my mom is going to be ok, I felt inclined to share it with all of you,” Bailey wrote on Instagram before encouraging others to get their yearly mammograms.

About a week later, Morris underwent surgery. Bailey shared a post from the pre-op room at the hospital, saying that her mom was a “little anxious & nervous but otherwise in good spirits mentally and emotionally.”

She asked fans for prayers as her mom went in for her procedure. Thankfully, everything went well.

Bailey’s Mom Got Good News Ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday

Just days before Thanksgiving, Morris got some good news from her doctor. After finishing up her radiology treatments, her cancer is completely gone.

“For everyone that has been asking for an update on my mom @barbarafmorris cancer journey, i am so excited to let you all know that today was her last day of radiation, and she is by the grace of God cancer free!!!” Bailey captioned an Instagram post on November 22, 2022.

“Thanksgiving came early. Thank you all for your love, prayers & well wishes! Glory be to God!” she added.

As for Morris, she shared an uplifting quote on her Instagram feed on the same day, and she received several messages from Instagram users in response.

“Sending you loving, peaceful energy to feel centered and in balance. May you have a day of harmony and serenity, where you can smile and be happy. May angels watch over you, so you can relax and enjoy yourself!” the quote read.

Dozens of comments showering Morris with love piled up on the post, with many people happy to hear the news that Bailey shared over on her account.

