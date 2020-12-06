Cynthia Bailey Talks RHOA Stripper Scandal

During a recent interview, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey dished all about the stripper scandal that rocked the cast just a few months ago.

In October 2020, during Bailey’s bachelorette party, things got a little wild. According to Page Six, while the women were staying in a house in Charleston, South Carolina, for the party, some of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members started hooking up with each other, and two others allegedly had sex with a male stripper. “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” a source told Page Six. “They were so drunk.”

Now, Bailey is revealing more about what really happened that night. “I can only really speak truly to the actual party — the after parties, not so much,” Bailey recently told TooFab. “While I was tapping out after the bachelorette party, some people were just getting ready to tap in.”

Bailey continued, telling TooFab, “I mean, everybody was having fun and wildin’ out a little bit before I went to bed, but I was just like, what else is new, these girls definitely like to have a good time. I thought that was pretty much the end of it, but apparently the party went on a little longer than I imagined it would have.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Weighed in on the Scandal

During a recent interview with E!, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss also weighed in on the stripper scandal. “Here’s the thing,” Burruss explained to E!. “I was put in charge of the bachelorette party. Now you know very well that if I have anything that I’m in control of I’m gonna do my best to make sure that everybody has a good time. So since I was in charge I just did my best to make sure it was a very over-the-top night that everyone would definitely remember and that’s what I did. And so let’s just say that these girls definitely got a night that they will never forget.”

Burruss also revealed that the women were “happy” that the stripper came to the bachelorette bash. “Nobody was freaked out,” Burruss said. “Everybody was totally excited about the male entertainer coming to perform. Nobody was sitting there saying, ‘Oh my god, why did you do that?’ Everybody was more than happy that he showed up.”

The Scandal Reportedly Caused One Cast Member to Quit Filming

According to blogger lovebscott, the hookup was allegedly between Real Housewives of Atlanta “friend of” Tanya Sam, Porsha Williams, and a stripper. Sam has taken to her Instagram page to deny the rumors, writing in a statement, “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

However, according to TMZ, Sam was unhappy about being confronted about the stripper rumor on camera, and has quit filming. A source told TMZ that although Sam has not officially quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she will only be shown during the first half of the upcoming season, and may end up being a no-show at the reunion.

