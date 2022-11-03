Cynthia Bailey Comments on Rumors That She Is Joining the RHOBH Cast

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey appeared on an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. During the interview, Arroyave shared there are rumors that she and Bailey will be featured on RHOBH season 13. The All In founder stated that the Instagram fan account bravoandcocktails reported the “Terror Lake Drive” star would have a “friend of” role.”

Bailey, who splits her time in Los Angeles and Atlanta, shared that she believed Arroyave should return to the Bravo series.

“You should be back as a full-time Housewife, Teddi, 100 percent because you keep — for someone not to be a Housewife your name comes up all the time,” said the former Bravo star.

She then shared that she would not prefer to be a “friend of” on RHOBH.

“First of all, I don’t know where this information came from but it’s not true and if it was true, I would hope that I would get to come back as a Housewife along with you, Teddi,” stated Bailey.

However, later in the interview, the 55-year-old admitted she would enjoy having a part-time role on both RHOBH and RHOA.

“You know, what I think about this is just me thinking out loud, how cool would it be to be a friend on both. Like I can hang out with the Beverly Hills girls and I can hang out with the Atlanta girls because I basically live in both places. I really think in the future, Bravo will open up opportunities like that because they are mixing it up with the girls trips [on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’],” said Bailey.

Kyle Richards Revealed If She Would Like Cynthia Bailey to Join RHOBH

According to Daily Mail Australia, Bailey noted she believed the RHOBH cast could be a good fit for her while speaking to Page Six in July 2022. She explained that she is friendly with RHOBH stars Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Sheree Zampino.

“I feel like I know those ladies well enough that if it ever wanted to make sense, it can make sense,” said the former RHOA star.

During a July 2022 interview with Daily Mail Australia, Richards shared whether she believed Bailey would be a good addition to RHOBH.

“That would be interesting. Why not throw her in the mix!” stated the “Halloween Ends” star.

Cynthia Bailey Discussed Joining the RHONY Spin-Off

While speaking to E! News in October 2022, Bailey addressed that “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps tagged her in an Instagram post about the show’s upcoming spin-off series. The former RHOA personality shared she did not know why Lesseps included her in the upload but noted she once was a New York resident.

“Before I lived in Atlanta, I lived in New York for almost 30 years so I’m not saying anything — nothing is out of the question but I will say that I do have a lot of New York roots, so we’ll see, I don’t know,” shared the model.

During the E! News interview, Bailey also briefly spoke about her stint on the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She noted that she has mended her relationship with her former RHOA co-star, Kenya Moore, after having issues with her while filming the Peacock series.

“The ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ was not so ultimate for me, unfortunately my friendship with Kenya took a backseat after that trip and recently, I felt it was time – I was ready for us to come back together. Because at the end of the day, friendships go up and down but, you know, she’s my sister,” said Bailey.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star Says She Texts With Andy Cohen ‘Every Day’