Former RHOBH Star Takes Action After Receiving Legal Notice

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was sent a legal notice from Diana Jenkins, according to a picture that Jenkins shared on her Instagram account.

“For too long, irresponsible journalists, bloggers and social media commentators have spread hurtful lies about me without consequences. I will no longer sit back and allow them to smear my name with impunity. I have instructed my lawyers to take whatever action is necessary to remove these false statements and to pursue justice from those who have been spreading lies about me,” Jenkins captioned a photo of several documents.

One of the documents had Dana Wilkey’s name at the top. The document, which appears to be similar to a cease and desist, was sent to the season 2 “friend of” for her podcast, “Dishing Drama.” Jenkins had her lawyers send letters to any and all outlets that may have suggested that Jenkins had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Although the wording on the document sent to Wilkey can’t be seen in the photo, she appears to have taken action.

Wilkey Has Deleted the Podcasts in Which She Discussed Jenkins

According to Page Six, Wilkey has deleted two podcast episodes, “Deep Dive on Sanela Diana Jenkins with Enty, part 1” and “Deep Dive on Sanela Diana Jenkins with Enty, part 2.” Both of the episodes were released in May 2022 but are no longer available for streaming.

“We launched the campaign today by sending legal letters…I will not stop until justice is served,” Jenkins’ Instagram caption continued. The RHOBH star turned off the comments on that post.

Meanwhile, Wilkey hasn’t made mention of Jenkins or the cease and desist letter. Her social media account is filled with controversial posts, including one that suggests Mauricio Umansky and Dorit Kemsley are having a secret affair, but there’s no mention of Jenkins.

Jenkins Filed a Lawsuit Against ‘John Doe, Roes’

After sending a strong message to those who have spread gossip about her, Jenkins decided to take additional legal action.

On September 8, 2022, Jenkins’ lawyers filed a lawsuit against the people behind the bot attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son. Jax Nilon was forced to make his Instagram account private after he received dozens of hurtful, harassing messages.

“My attorneys filed a lawsuit today in Los Angeles Superior Court to identify and hold accountable those persons who used bots to send hateful social media messages to Garcelle’s son,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“It is wrong to send racist and bullying messages to a 14-year-old boy. It is wrong to pretend that someone else was the person responsible for sending those messages. And it is wrong to mastermind this hateful campaign in anonymity. This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankrupt person who has attacked a child and placed the blame for their actions on Ms. Jenkins,” the lawsuit reads.

The move comes two weeks after Jenkins denied that she was behind the attacks. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

