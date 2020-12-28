Bravo Star Claims Real Housewife Is Hospitalized With COVID

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Real Housewives of Dallas “friend of” Jennifer Davis Long claims that D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

On her Instagram story, which was posted on December 28, Davis wrote, “Please pray for @Dandrasimmons. She has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen.” Davis has now deleted the Instagram story from her account.

Jennifer Davis IG story pic.twitter.com/Mo8khRKWwC — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) December 28, 2020

Kelly Brady, a representative for Simmons confirmed the news, writing to Heavy over email, “I can confirm that D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas. Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Prior to Davis’ Instagram story, Simmons had not publicly announced that she had the coronavirus. Simmons’ last Instagram post was on Christmas, where she posed alongside her husband, stepson, and mother, Dee Simmons. Davis is slated to join The Real Housewives of Dallas as a “friend of” during the upcoming Season 5.

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 5 Was Filmed During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In August, Simmons spoke to Page Six about Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, revealing the precautions that the cast and crew had to take while filming during the coronavirus pandemic. “We get COVID tests either weekly or biweekly, so especially now when we do go on our what our version of what a cast trip is, because you can’t really go that far, you do get COVID tests and so does the entire crew,” Simmons told the publication in August. “I think they’re being very responsible and very careful, because of course, we were thinking, ‘How are we going to do this in a pandemic?’ But it has worked, and knock on wood none of the cast has had any issues with COVID.”

Simmons also added at the time that she took the pandemic very seriously. “I literally stay in my house unless I have to go do something that is required for the show, except for a few tiny little instances because I don’t want to take any chances on contracting something and bringing it back to someone else on the cast or crew,” Simmons said. “I take my job very seriously and I’m very grateful to have this job.”

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Battled With COVID-19

Sadly, Simmons is not the first Real Housewives star to have gotten COVID-19. Many other Housewives from other franchises have also had the virus. In July, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador revealed on Instagram that she and her three daughters had gotten COVID-19. “Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness,” Beador wrote on Instagram.

Recently, three members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also revealed that they had been battling with the virus. According to TMZ, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley all tested positive for the coronavirus in late November. On December 15, Richards shared a photo of her and her sister Kathy Hilton on Instagram, writing in the caption that the two were thankfully feeling better. “So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid,” Richards wrote. “2021 can’t come soon enough.”

