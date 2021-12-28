RHOD Star Blasted a Fan Who Left a Nasty Comment on Instagram

A “Real Housewives of Dallas” star took aim at a fan who left a mean comment about her face in an Instagram photo with her mother.

On December 27, 2021, D’Andra Simmons posted two Christmas photos to her Instagram account, the first is a family shot and the second is a photo of her sitting next to her mother Dee Simmons. In the second image, you can see a black smudge of what appears to be make-up under one of her eyes.

A fan took to her comments and blasted her for it … D’Andra fired back.

The Fan Accused D’Andra of Having a ‘Photoshop Fail’ on Recent Photo

D’Andra putting a fan in her place pic.twitter.com/0vwRUCc0T2 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 28, 2021

Shortly after D’Andra posted the photo a fan who noticed the mark left a comment.

“Photoshop fail on your second photo?” the comment read, along with a sad emoji.

D’Andra replied an hour later explaining the black mark and put the fan in their place.

no, I had to blow up a larger group photo to get a photo of my mom and me,” she wrote. “My makeup smeared as I had some happy tears that night when we were celebrating our son Koen’s Birthday. It’s always nice to have people like you point out the flaws in everything I do. Merry Christmas.”

She followed it up urging the fan to unfollow her.

“Hopefully next year you will focus on the positive or just stop following me,” she wrote, adding in a shrugging emoji.

D’Andra didn’t address all the negative comments, though. This comment, “Less surgery on your face!!! Getting to look plasticity,” and “Fake as f***, just like you are!” went without a reply from the former housewife.

Most of the comments were positive and sent well wishes for the holidays to D’Andra and her family. One such comment was from former RHOD co-star Tiffany Moon who commented, “Love you guys so much” along with a heart emoji.

“You & Mama Dee are so very beautiful!” a fan wrote. “Merry Christmas D’Andra!! Hope you had a wonderful holiday season,” another fan wrote.

D’Andra Says RHOD Cancellation Was ‘Hardest’ on Tiffany Moon

