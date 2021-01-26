Are D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken Still Friends?

During the past few seasons on The Real Housewives of Dallas, viewers watched as D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken’s friendship fell apart. The two have been at odds for a while now, and since Locken is no longer a part of the franchise, it leaves fans wondering: what is the status of their relationship right now?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simmons revealed that she and Locken don’t have a relationship with each other. “I think the way I handled some of the situations with LeeAnne, if I look back … I would’ve handled them differently,” Simmons revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I would’ve come [and said], ‘You hurt my feelings when you talked away the situation with my finances, because I was trying to save my business…’ instead of being so angry, but I was just in a state of shock back then. But you learn throughout this process how to be a better person and my goal was trying to be less reactionary.”

Simmons continued, “I never negate the contributions that she made to the show. She was a very big part of the show, but we do not see eye to eye on several things and I think for me … the social media got so out of hand, that I just can’t go back to a friendship when things were said about me that were complete lies.”

Locken was a member of The Real Housewives of Dallas during Seasons 1-4.

D’Andra Simmons Said That Her Friendship With LeeAnne Locken Caused Her ‘Pain’

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simmons also revealed that her friendship with Locken caused her “pain” after their feud aired on TV. Their fight got so bad, even, that Locken did not invite Simmons to her wedding.

“It put me in a lot of pain for several years,” Simmons explained. “I was in a puddle of tears at times, ’cause I just couldn’t believe the stuff I was reading. It’s not who I was at all, and it hurt me so much, that it’s hard to — it’s not that I can’t forgive, because I have to forgive. But it’s just, why go back and take a chance? You know, learn a lesson, and I wish her well. I’m so glad that she and [her husband Rich Emberlin] are happy and she’s got other things she’s doing in her life, just happy for all of her endeavors.”

LeeAnne Locken Said That ‘a Part of Her’ Still Loved D’Andra Simmons

Even though Simmons recently revealed that the two currently don’t have a relationship, Locken revealed during an October 2019 interview that she still has a love for her former friend.

“Obviously, there’s a part of me that still loves D’Andra,” Locken said to Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time. “I don’t say I love you lightly. But I do want the battle inside of her to win a certain way and I don’t know if that’s the way she wants it to win… I want genuine, not verbiage, genuine happiness for her.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Slams Perez Hilton