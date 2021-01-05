Mama Dee Simmons’ Family Financial Battles

During the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Dallas, viewers have watched as D’Andra Simmons and her mother, Dee Simmons, have struggled to keep their company alive. So, what’s the current status of their company, Ultimate Living, and how are they doing financially?

Currently, Dee Simmons’ net worth is unknown and is not public information, and neither is the annual revenue of their family’s company, Ultimate Living. However, according to Showbiz CheatSheet, D’Andra Simmons’ net worth is estimated at or around $3 million. As Simmons has mentioned before on The Real Housewives of Dallas, she also has a trust, but will only be able to access those funds when her mother passes away.

Since taking over the business, Simmons has expanded the line of products. In 2008, she founded Hard Night Good Morning, which is an aloe-vera based skincare line. The product’s parent company is Ultimate Living.

The Company Was Almost Bankrupt When D’Andra Simmons Took Over

When D’Andra Simmons took over Ultimate Living, she learned that the company was almost bankrupt, which she has spoken about extensively during her time on The Real Housewives of Dallas. During an October 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Simmons explained to Andy Cohen that she didn’t know much about the financials of the company when it was passed on to her.

“I did not because my mother says that my father said, ‘Don’t ever show her the books,'” Simmons said to Cohen during her Watch What Happens Live appearance, according to Bravo. “Well, when he passed away, she kept on with that understanding that they had.”

Simmons continued, “It was kind of one of those situations where if I was in a place where I had left the company, I would have to start a job. Fine, no problem with that. I certainly wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t be doing [RHOD] because you can’t film and go to a job from 8 to 6 every day, so it was a big decision. Do I make the company go with what I have, the knowledge that I have, or do I leave? I’m my mother’s child, Andy, so I’m tenacious if anything.”

However, it seems like the company has been doing better as of recent.

The Coronavirus Pandemic Affected D’Andra Simmons’ Business

Even though Simmons’ business seemed to have been doing better, it has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. In July, Simmons revealed to Showbiz CheatSheet that she had been in the process of making deals with stores such as Dillard’s to debut trunk shows for their products when it all came to a “screeching halt.” Simmons told the publication that June 2020 was a difficult month for her in terms of sales and that the company quickly had to rethink some of their marketing strategies.

In August, Simmons also spoke with Page Six about the struggles she has dealt with during the coronavirus pandemic. “How I was going to keep my employees on the payroll is the most important thing to me,” Simmons told Page Six at the time. “You have to kind of just create a new reality and come up with solutions all the time to keep your business going and keep you from being down in the dumps.”

