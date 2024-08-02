RHONJ Star Completely Unrecognizable After Makeover

Full-time “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral has debuted a completely new look.

“WELCOME TO MY DARK SIDE,” Cabral captioned an Instagram post on August 2. She removed her hair extensions, and went with a shoulder-length, layered cut. She also took her hair from bleach blond to a mocha brown with some highlights.

The reality star and mom of two tagged stylist Kevin Kelly, who helped Cabral achieve her new look. She also tagged makeup artist Sanela, whom she has worked with in the past.

Cabral joined the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast in a full-time role on season 13 in 2023 and signed on to appear again on season 14. She and her family, including her husband, Nate, and their two kids, Dominic and Valentina, have fit nicely into the cast.

It’s unknown if Cabral will be part of season 15, as there has been talk of a reboot.

Many Fans Think Danielle Cabral Looks Like Eva Longoria With Her New Hairdo

After Cabral shared the pictures of her makeover on Instagram, dozens of fans took to the comments section of her post to reply. More than a handful of social media users thought that Cabral looks just like actress Eva Longoria. Others expressed just how much they loved her new haircut and color.

“Wait I’m dead! I thought you were wearing a wig out the other night!!!!! I AM SHOOOOOOOOOOOK OVER THIS TRANSFORMATION,” one person wrote.

“The short/darker hair is such a vibe. Gorgeous,” someone else said.

“Ooooooh, I LOVE this on you. Smokin hot mama,” a third comment read.

“Omg wait you have to keep it forever! Haha this is your color,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Cabral’s RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga also dropped by the comments section to approve of the look.

“I freaking love it,” she wrote.

Cabral has her Instagram embeds disabled, so Heavy could not share the post.

Danielle Cabral Had a Tummy Tuck in 2023

Cabral has been working on herself lately. One thing that had really bothered her was the skin on her stomach that was left over following her pregnancies and subsequent C-sections. She detailed much of the process on Instagram, and trusted board certified plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela to fix her problem areas.

“I had terrible C-Sections that left my body destroyed, and after working out a lot, I realized I couldn’t do any more. So, I got a tummy tuck — they call it a ‘mommy makeover’ — a tummy tuck and lipo, and it changed my whole body. It changed my confidence, and I’m really happy. So yeah, I did that glow-up,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May 2024.

In July 2024, Cabral showed off her results in a crop top.

“Never thought in a million years that my casual wear would include a belly shirt! I love you, @tutelaps,” she wrote on Instagram. “My workout is crossfit! I’ve been focusing on upper body this past month. I love seeing progress,” she added.

