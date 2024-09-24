RHONJ Personality & Estranged Family Member Reunite on Vacation

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral and her formerly estranged father, Phillip DiPietro, had a reunion in Greece.

On September 15, Cabral posted several images taken during her trip to Greece on Instagram. One of the images featured her posing with DiPietro, as reported by BravoTV.com.

“Welcome to Greece! 🇬🇷 Let the adventures begin We had a beautiful dinner with my father. Imagine booking two separate trips for the same exact time?! Our itinerary is Athens ➡️ Mykonos ➡️ Santorini,” read the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they are happy that Cabral and DiPietro are in a good enough place to spend time together.

“So nice to see you with your dad❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“❤️ So happy to see you with your Dad! Family is forever,” added another.

“So happy you’re Dad and you have patched things up!🥰,” shared another.

“This is amazing! So happy for your family! Life is too short to not be with your loved ones! 💙👏🙏,” chimed in a different person.

Danielle Cabral Discussed Her Estrangement From Her Father in the 14th Season of RHONJ

Cabral discussed her estrangement from her father in RHONJ season 14, episode 2. According to Cabral, she did not feel that her father supported her amid her falling out with her brother, Thomas “Tommy” DiPietro. Cabral said her brother returned a gift she bought for his baby.

“I felt like in that moment, maybe for just one moment, my father can say, ‘He’s an idiot and I’m sorry that he’s doing this to you.’ But he never stood up for me. It might be harsh on my part, to cut ties. But I just need to start protecting myself,” said Cabral.

During a July 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral said she knows some fans believe she is at fault for her estrangement from her father and brother.

“I get the fans are like, ‘Oh it must be her.’ Because it’s very hard to describe it,” said Cabral.

She also said that she and her father were communicating more.

Cabral also mentioned her relationship with her brother in a May 2024 interview with “Gabbing With Gib.” She said despite her estrangement from her brother, she wishes him and his family the best.

“I just wish them well. I don’t know. That’s all I can do,” said Cabral.

Danielle Cabral Shared She Is Not Sure if She Would Like to Return to RHONJ After Season 14

During an August 2024 interview on the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Cabral shared she is not sure if she would like to return to RHONJ after season 14. She referenced that she and her castmate, Jennifer Aydin, had two altercations throughout season 14. According to Cabral, Aydin was spreading false information about her.

“It was a very hard season for me, because it’s one thing to bring up stuff like your husband cheated on you. If he did, well then he did. That’s what happens on these shows, if you have a past then it’s going to come out,” said Cabral. “And reality shows, you sign up for it, clean your slate because they’ll come for you. But when manufactured lies are brought up, for a story, you can’t defend that. Because then it’s out in the world and no matter what you say, people may think that about you, you know?”

She said she would only return to RHONJ if some changes were made.

“I don’t know if I could handle another season with what I went through this year with certain people. But if we get back to the Jersey that I love, I could do that all day,” said Cabral.

She said she did not mind if her co-stars are “catty.” However, she said she believes her castmates have exhibited “evil” behavior and have tried “to ruin [her] name, and [her] brand, and [her] children’s future.”

“I didn’t sign up for that, man. You know what I mean? That’s different. Way dark. That’s the problem with my show this season,” said Cabral on the podcast episode.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.