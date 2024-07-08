Danielle Cabral Says Co-Star Has ‘Brought So Many Bad Things’ to RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral suggested she does not believe her castmate, Jennifer Aydin, is the best fit for the series.

During a July 1 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral discussed her issues with Aydin. The pair were briefly suspended from filming after getting into a physical altercation in season 14, episode 8. While filming the season 14 episode, Cabral insulted Aydin after she made claims about how the Long Island native behaved at her charity event and her treatment towards her hairdresser. Aydin reacted by shoving her shoulders. Cabral then hit the side of her head with a cup containing liquid.

Cabral stated that she did not care if Aydin returned to RHONJ for future seasons. She said, however, that she does not believe the mother of five has brought positivity to the Bravo series.

“She’s brought so many bad things to this show. It’s very hard to go – in a work environment with somebody who you can’t even — you can’t fight with evil,” said the Boujie Kidz founder. “Because you’re not fighting with someone that’s actually happened in your life. They are making up things to try to destroy you. I didn’t sign up for this show to have my life destroyed.”

Danielle Cabral Discussed the Future of RHONJ

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral discussed the future of RHONJ. She stated that she did not believe the entire RHONJ season 14 cast would return.

She explained that there is too much of a cast divide for the show to be sustainable. As fans are aware, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is currently at odds with her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda. Josephs and Gorga are also not in the best place with Jackie Goldschneider, who has made amends with Giudice.

“I don’t think the whole cast will come back. Only because it didn’t just go on — other things have happened where it’s very — it’s past the point of no return,” said Cabral.

The mother of three also stated that she believed it was for the best that the cast is not filming a reunion for the show’s 14th season.

“The reunion would’ve been a screaming match of what’s going on today. And really not on what happened when we were filming,” said Cabral. “Don’t forget — that was a long time ago. A lot of stuff has happened. I do think the fans are going to love what they decided to do instead.”

Dolores Catania Teased What Fans Can Expect When Watching the Finale

RHONJ star Dolores Catania discussed the season 14 finale during a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that the relationship among the show’s cast forever changed at the finale.

“What you’re going to see is a the finale of a lot of relationships there. It’s definitely closure for people. And you can’t come back from the stuff that you’re going to see at the finale. No coming back,” said Catania.

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts About RHONJ Season 14 Not Having a Reunion

Bravo producer Andy Cohen discussed the lack of a RHONJ season 14 reunion in a June 2024 interview with Extra TV. He stated that fans will have a better understanding as to why the RHONJ cast not sit down together for a reunion once the season 14 finale airs.

“When you see the finale, you’ll see. I kind of think the finale is a finale and a reunion all in one,” said Cohen.



He also stated that no casting decisions have been made for the show’s upcoming 15th season.