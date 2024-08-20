Danielle Cabral Says Something Odd About Her RHONJ Fight With Jennifer Aydin

Danielle Cabral addressed her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fights with Jennifer Aydin during a fan appearance in August 2024.

Cabral and Aydin had a physical altercation – their second one of the season—during a finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

The first fight involved Aydin shoving Cabral and Cabral throwing a drink in her face. And during a tense exchange at the finale taping, Cabral lunged over the table after Aydin made fun of her husband’s body. Glass was smashed, producers intervened, and Cabral was nearly sent home.

On August 17, 2024, Cabral and her husband Nate appeared onstage during the show “An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga” held at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In a video posted by @allabouttrhousewives fan account, Cabral answered questions about her fight with Aydin.

“It was self-defense,” she alleged. “But I’m gonna tell you something. Even better? Watching it back. With all your friends, even better watching it back. Imagine having a camera when you’re out. I mean this [expletive] should happen in your 20s, not at 38. But imagine watching stuff like that back.”

Jennifer Aydin Said Danielle Cabral Never Apologized to Her

Aydin has claimed that Cabral prompted their finale fight. In an Instagram comment, she alleged that Cabral said something about her husband, Bill, first.

During the subsequent season 14 watch party wrap-up, titled “Off the Rails,” Aydin told co-stars Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider that Cabral never apologized for her actions toward her.

“With Danielle there’s been no apology for hitting me,” she claimed. “And we need to peel back the onion here. I just aired something in factuality that she did, and she hit me for it. So, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

“I will no longer attempt to receive what she has to say unless she has [expletive] full-blown remorse,” Aydin added. “People can only move on with people who take accountability for their actions.”

Following Cabral’s comments at the Atlantic City show, some fans felt that she did not appear to have remorse for the incident.

“And the toxicity continues…. Being violent isn’t something to be proud of… 🙄 ,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Now if Tre or Jen said this and basically gloating…ppl would lose their minds,” another added.

Other commenters defended Cabral.

“Can I ask everyone why was it ok for Jen to push Danielle? Just curious,” another chimed in.

“She was defending herself,” another agreed. “I don’t give a damn how close she was or what she was saying. Jen shoved her. She got what she deserved, and Danielle can make fun of her as much as she wants to.”

Danielle Cabral Regrets Something About Her Fights With Jennifer Aydin

Cabral has admitted some regrets for her fights with Aydin. In a July 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral admitted she let Aydin get the best of her with her comments. “I only regret letting someone that evil get to me,” she said. “Because I should have, in that moment, said, ‘Ha, okay, you’re a loser.’ But I just couldn’t, man.”

Cabral also said she doesn’t see a way to reconcile with Aydin after all that has happened between them.

During the finale screening filmed in July, Cabral added, “I regret having Jen in my home. I regret having Jen around my kids. And I feel like I should have listened to everybody.”

