Danielle Cabral Reveals 1 Regret About Fight With Jennifer Aydin on RHONJ Finale

Fans think Danielle Cabral said one of the worst things on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14– even worse than Louie Ruelas’ remark that he hoped that Margaret Josephs’ son would “suffer.”

During the season 14 watch party wrap-up, titled “Off the Rails,” Cabral addressed the physical altercation she had with Jennifer Aydin during the finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse. Cabral lunged over the table after Aydin made fun of her husband’s body during the finale taping. Producers were forced to intervene and Cabral was nearly sent home.

During the finale screening, cast mate Jennifer Fessler asked Cabral if she regretted her altercation with Aydin. “I understand you being furious. But I’m sure you wish you hadn’t gotten to that point and jumped over the table,” Fessler said.

But Cabral responded, “I regret not killing her.” “You and I are different people,” she told a stunned Fessler.

Fans reacted by saying Cabral’s comment was the “darkest” thing said this season on the show.

“Danielle: ‘I regret not k*lling Jennifer.’ There was literally an investigation & production was paused for fighting… Danielle thinks it’s smart to make further threats? Yikes… #RHONJ,” came a comment on the @queensofbravo fan account.

“Bravo allowing Danielle Cabral to say she regrets not killing Jennifer Aydin is definitely the lowest thing said on Bravo – this is a show and she has shown no remorse and thinks being violent is cool? Wrong message #RHONJ #liability,” another commenter wrote.

“Danielle saying she wished she killed Jen. These [women] talking what Louie said was dark. I’m glad #RHONJ is over. The hypocrisy is insane,” another added.

Danielle Cabral Had Other Regrets About the Season

And Louie’s remarks were dark? This is the darkest thing anyone can say! Danielle Cabral needs to go! https://t.co/vHNlpvqKDt — rhonj_facts_vs_lies (@Melissaisaliar1) August 12, 2024

While she didn’t regret her fight with Aydin, Cabral did admit she had other regrets this season.

“I regret having Jen in my home,” she told her co-stars of Aydin during the watch party. “I regret having Jen around my kids. And I feel like I should have listened to everybody.”

Cabral previously spoke out on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap to say there is no path forward with her and Aydin. “No, no, no, no, no, no,” she said in July.

While addressing an earlier altercation with Aydin, she explained, “After [the fight], the next day was not, ‘How ya doing?’ It was, ‘I feel bad for Jen,’ and that’s where I was kind of like … It’s really sad now that you think about it.”

“I only regret letting someone that evil get to me because I should have, in that moment said, ‘Okay, you’re a loser.’ But I just couldn’t, man,” she added. She also teased that the finale was “even dirtier and more evil.”

Cabral and Aydin’s original fight started when Aydin accused Cabral of taking money from a charity event to cover her own expenses.

Jennifer Aydin Says She Can’t Move Forward With Danielle Cabral

Aydin shared her own thoughts on a future reconciliation with Cabral. During the watch party taping, she told pals Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider that Cabral never apologized for her actions.

“I cannot move forward with anybody who doesn’t want to move forward with me,” Aydin said. “And with Danielle there’s been no apology for hitting me. And we need to peel back the onion here. I just aired something in factuality that she did, and she hit me for it. So fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

“I will no longer attempt to receive what she has to say unless she has [expletive] full-blown remorse,” Aydin added. “People can only move on with people who take accountability for their actions.”

