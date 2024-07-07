RHONJ Star Says Jennifer Aydin Minimized Their Friendship

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral says Jennifer Aydin minimized their friendship before their feud.

During the July 1 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral stated she and Aydin had a close friendship. According to the Boujie Kidz founder, Cabral had a stronger relationship with Aydin than the mother of five had with her castmate, Teresa Giudice.

“I had a closer relationship with Jen then Jen did with Teresa. Like, I would talk on the phone with Jen all the time. We were close. She would come over to my house. We would go away with the kids,” said Cabral.

She stated she was upset that Aydin minimized their friendship by saying that she was “just getting to know” Cabral during RHONJ season 14. Cabral also stated that Aydin was only interested in spending time together while filming RHONJ or taking pictures for social media.

“It was always a moment,” said Cabral. “I’m glad I’m out of that one. I’ll put it that way.”

Danielle Cabral Shared She Was Upset With Teresa Giudice

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral suggested she was unhappy with Giudice after her physical altercation with Aydin during RHONJ season 14, episode 8.

As fans are aware, Cabral got into an argument with Aydin after she made claims about her behavior at her charity event and her treatment of her hairstylist. Cabral did not appreciate Aydin’s remarks and proceeded to insult her. Aydin shoved Cabral, who reacted by smashing a cup full of liquid against the side of her head.

Cabral stated that Giudice did not seem concerned with her well-being after the physical fight.

“The next day was not, ‘How you are doing?’ It was, ‘I feel bad for Jen.’ And that’s where I was kind of like — it’s really sad now that you think about it. I was probably a better friend to them than they are to each other. And they ruined that. I would’ve been there — Like, I did right by them. And they destroyed that,” said Cabral.

She also confirmed that Giudice did not see the physical fight, as her head was turned during the brief altercation.

“She happened to turn her head,” said Cabral.

Teresa Giudice Discussed the Fight Between Danielle Cabral & Jennifer Aydin

Giudice discussed Cabral and Aydin’s fight during the July 3 episode of her podcast, “Turning The Tables.” She stated she was relieved that fans could see that she did not witness the altercation.

“I turn my head for a second and then that’s when they — you know, it got physical,” said Giudice.

In addition, Giudice, who began starring on the Bravo series in 2009, suggested she is not happy with the current state of RHONJ.

“Our show has gotten so toxic. That’s why it’s sad — everything that’s happening to it,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Filming RHONJ With Her Estranged Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga in May 2024

Giudice has been estranged from her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, since the RHONJ season 13 finale.

During a May 2024 interview on “The Talk,” Giudice spoke about filming with the Gorgas for season 14. She explained that she attended the same events as the couple, but did not speak to them during the production of the show’s 14th season. In addition, she stated that she decided to cease contact with the Gorgas after they did not attend her 2022 wedding following the revelation she repeated rumors that Melissa Gorga was unfaithful.

Giudice also stated that certain events transpired in RHONJ season 14, involving the Gorgas, that upset her.

“This season, something else comes out that I was shocked to hear. And that’s it,” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ air Sundays on Bravo.