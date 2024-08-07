RHONJ Star Issues 3 Word Response to Jennifer Aydin After Nasty Comment

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” drama continues. After the August 4 finale of season 14, Danielle Cabral took to Instagram to react to a nasty comment made by her co-star, Jennifer Aydin.

“MIC EFFIN DROP,” she captioned an Instagram post. The photos accompanying the three word caption were of Cabral’s husband, Nate Cabral. They were taken as part of a photoshoot that promoted body positivity.

The post came after fans watched Aydin call Nate Cabral the “husband with the boobs.” The comment was enough to make Danielle Cabral lunge across the table in an attempt to physically attack Aydin. The two women took some time apart to cool down. Danielle Cabral went into the bathroom with co-star Dolores Catania and could be heard crying.

Fans Reacted to the Photos Of Nate Cabral

Shortly after Cabral shared the pictures of her husband, dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to react. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many showed their support for the Cabrals amid the drama with Aydin.

“I feel bad for Jennifer’s girls. It must be horrible having the kind of mom who body shames people,” one person wrote.

“Nate seems like the nicest RH husband and father we’ve seen on any franchise, ever. That’s what’s important for me to see,” someone else added.

“Not only is Nate the best looking (I honestly was so confused by Jennifer’s comment) but the way he treats you is SO genuine and it’s evident in his words to you and his actions. He is constantly lifting you up (and you him) and it never comes off as phony! He doesn’t try to act too macho or cocky, he just seems like a GOOD guy. We are big fans of the Cabral family in this house! Keep on keeping on,” a third fan said.

“It’s clear as day that some people are threatened by the fact that you have a loving, caring and supportive husband who is also a wonderful father and great person all around. Don’t let anyone project their BS on your family unit and marriage! Much love to you,” a fourth comment read.

Jennifer Aydin Claims Danielle Cabral Went After Bill Aydin First

Although it wasn’t shown on television, Aydin claims that she only said what she said because Cabral went after her husband first.

“How convenient that they cut out what she said about my husband first, triggering me to say that about her husband. Everyone there heard her and they all told her she should’ve never mentioned my husband first. But since you didn’t see that, figured I’d share,” Aydin wrote in the comments section of a fan account’s Instagram share.

Aydin didn’t appear to elaborate on what Cabral supposedly said about Bill Aydin. However, she did return to the comments section to throw additional shade at her co-star.

“I actually cried the other day- my stupid elevator is not working- Again! So frustrating. Don’t you hate it when that happens?!” she wrote on August 6.

