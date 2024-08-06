Danielle Cabral Fires Back After Jennifer Aydin Shames Her Husband on RHONJ Finale

Danielle Cabral had a message for Jennifer Aydin following “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale.

After Aydin body-shamed her husband, Nate, Danielle Cabral posted a tribute video to him on August 5, 2024, with a caption seemingly directed at Aydin as she touted her happy marriage.

“Checkmate 👑,” Cabral wrote under her video. “Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them…what kind of life they’re living. The choices they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who we are, what we do, and how we live. And that, itself, keeps me humble.”

She added, “Misery loves company, but we’re cut from different cloths, made from different sauces. Stay blessed and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins!” She also included the hashtags, “#GOODALWAYSWINS #micdrop.”

The RHONJ finale episode, titled “When All is Said and Done,” was filmed at Rails Steakhouse, and it ended with a near-brawl when Aydin referred to Cabral’s man as her “husband with the boobs.” “And you got the brawn, honey!” she told Cabral.

In the second physical altercation of the season, Cabral lunged at Aydin over the table, prompting producers to intervene. She then had a meltdown in the restroom as Aydin continued to body shame her husband. “Her husband’s got the man boobs!” Aydin screamed.

Danielle Cabral Posted Video of Her Husband Shirtless & He Shared His Story

@theboujiemama Checkmate 👑 “Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them…what kind of life they’re living. The choices they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who we are, what we do, and how we live. And that, itself, keeps me humble. Misery loves company, but we’re cut from different cloths, made from different sauces. Stay blessed and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins!” To my husband, you are BEAUTIFUL, and I adore you. 🫶 ‘Till the wheels fall off, baby!!! Thank you for being such a good sport. To Nicole and the entire @thesocial_butterflymedia Nate and I want to thank you for making it such a comfortable environment and for capturing the beauty of this day! And to all the #RHONJ fans who have supported me and my family these past two seasons, THANK YOU🙏 #GOODALWAYSWINS ♬ original sound – Danielle Cabral

In footage uploaded to her Instagram page, Cabral gave fans a look at a photoshoot she did with her husband as he posed in a tank top. As she showcased her husband’s physique, she joked that he wasn’t showing enough skin. “I think we gotta go straight to topless. Take it all off,” she said.

In another segment, the mom of two sprayed her husband with water and tanning oil. “I hope today you feel as gorgeous as you really are,” Cabral said of her husband.

“To my husband, you are BEAUTIFUL, and I adore you. “Till the wheels fall off, baby!!! Thank you for being such a good sport. @natecabral5,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Nate Cabral also shared his story in the video. “You have to have thick [expletive] skin in the reality world,” he said. “Growing up, I was a heavy kid. I had such a fear of even being called on in class. You see people just shame and talk, it’s just like, why?”

Fans reacted in the comment section to say Nate is the “hottest” and most “kind” Jersey husband.

“Not only is Nate GAWWWWWWGEOUS but his heart is bigger than his biceps! 💪🏽 Chick could only WISH she could swoon over her husband like this. 🙄 Way to stay above it,” one commenter wrote.

“@daniellecabral your husband is an absolute smoke show. Get ‘em Girl!! 🙌🔥❤️,” another added.

Danielle Cabral Said Jennifer Aydin is ‘Evil’

Before the RHONJ finale aired, Cabral hinted that something happened with one of her co-stars during filming. Speaking with Access Hollywood Housewives Nightcap in July, she said, “There are dark sides to people and as much as I wanted to believe I was friends with certain people, I was really not and I learned that the hard way, like the worst way imaginable.”

When asked how she feels about the possibility of Aydin returning to RHONJ next season, Cabral said “Honesty she’s brought so many bad things to this show.”

“You can’t fight with evil,” she added of her former friend. “You can’t fight with evil because you’re not fighting with someone that’s talking about something that’s actually happened in your life. They’re making up things to try to destroy you.”

“I didn’t sign up for the show to have my life destroyed or my kids’ future destroyed, or my beautiful family life destroyed,” she added.

In a separate interview on the “RHONJ Aftershow,” Cabral said that Aydin and her bestie Teresa Giudice are not her “people.”