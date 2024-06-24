RHONJ Star Is ‘So Proud’ of Danielle Cabral Following Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda is standing by her co-star, Danielle Cabral.

In a June 24 Instagram Story, uploaded on the Bravo-focused Instagram account, Bravo Bri, Fuda briefly discussed the physical altercation between Cabral and Jennifer “Jen” Aydin during RHONJ season 14, episode 9. In the RHONJ episode, Aydin made accusations about how Carbal handled her charity event and how she treated her hairstylist. Cabral responded by denying the claims and insulting Aydin. Aydin then pushed her castmate’s shoulders. In response, Cabral threw her cup full of liquid at the side of Aydin’s head.

While recording her Instagram Story, Fuda stated that she is “so proud of Danielle” for how she handled herself during her altercation with Aydin.

“I think she carried herself great. She responded — I feel like — the most natural way possible. Like we all would have done the same exact thing that she did. If not worse. You get what you give. In my opinion,” said Fuda.

Fuda also spoke about Aydin and Cabral’s RHONJ season 14 fight on the June 23 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She suggested she believed Aydin planned on having an altercation with Cabral.

“Can we think of anything that is more pre-contrived than all of that? I mean these girls come into this season with a plan. And they execute. And that was an execution of a plan that happened before cameras even picked up,” said Fuda.

Danielle Cabral & Rachel Fuda Opened up About Their Newfound Friendship

During a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Fuda stated that she and Cabral repaired their friendship. She shared she felt relieved to be “in a much better place” with Cabral, as they have similar lives.

“I know her and I, as much as we are different, we are alike. And we have younger kids. And we’re both really dedicated moms. We have great marriages. We have a lot of similarities and common ground. So it’s really refreshing for me to meet someone new that I had so much in common with,” said Fuda.

Cabral made similar comments about mending her relationship with Fuda during a May 2024 interview with “Gabbing with Gib,” hosted by Gibson Johns. She stated that she and Fuda “are on the right path now.”

“How could we not be? We have the same life,” continued the mother of two. “Our kids are young. We’re both the youngest on the cast. And I enjoy her company.”

Danielle Cabral Opened up About Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

During the “Gabbing with Gib” interview, Cabral discussed her relationship with Giudice. She stated that there has been a shift in their dynamic for an undisclosed reason. In addition, she shared she was upset that she was having issues with Giudice “because [they] were actually kind of close.”

Cabral also mentioned having a rift with Giudice during a May 2024 Page Six’s “Virtual Realitea” podcast interview. She stated that she would have appreciated the opportunity to discuss her problems with Giudice at the season 14 reunion. As fans are aware, the RHONJ season 14 cast will not film a reunion.

Cabral also stated that she ceased communication with Giudice toward the end of 2023.

“We talked all the way up until the holidays. And then something happened. And I decided to back away,” said Cabral.