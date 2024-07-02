Danielle Cabral Shares Her Only Regret About Getting Into a Physical Fight on RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral opened up about her and Jennifer Aydin‘s physical altercation.

During an appearance on the July 1 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Cabral discussed getting into a fight with Aydin at Teresa Giudice‘s event in RHONJ season 14, episode 8. The argument started after Aydin made accusations about Cabral’s behavior at her charity event and how she treated her hairstylist. Cabral denied Aydin’s claims and insulted her. Aydin reacted by pushing Cabral. The Long Island native then hit the side of Aydin’s head with a cup full of liquid.

In the “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Cabral shared what she regretted about the season 14 moment.

“I only regret letting someone that evil get to me,” said the mother of two.

She stated that she should have not had a heated reaction to Aydin.

“I should have in that moment said, ‘Okay, you’re a loser,'” said the RHONJ star. “But I just couldn’t, man.”

She then teased that fans will have a better understanding of her dislike and distrust of Aydin once the show’s season 14 finale airs.

“It gets even dirtier and more evil than what she said to me,” said Cabral.

Danielle Cabral Stated She Was Relieved When The Season 14 Scene Aired

During the July 2024 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” episode, Cabral stated she was relieved that her fight with Aydin was aired. She referenced that rumors had circulated about her behavior toward Aydin before fans got to see the events that transpired in RHONJ season 14, episode 8.

“You have no idea how hard it was this year keeping that in. When there was a certain narrative online about me. And it was so hurtful,” said the 38-year-old.

Cabral shared that the rumors “took a toll,” specifically on her marriage to her husband, Nathan Cabral.

“This year my husband and I went through a lot. In our personal life, with our marriage, everything,” said Cabral.

In addition, she stated that she received “beautiful” responses from fans after RHONJ season 14, episode 8 aired.

Danielle Cabral Shared a Statement on Instagram

Cabral made similar comments about her fight with Aydin in a June 23 Instagram upload.

“For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming. ‘The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent.’ Silence is powerful. Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeeee,” wrote the Bravo star.

Danielle Cabral Discussed Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

In the July 2024 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Cabral shared where she stands with Giudice. As fans are aware, Giudice and Aydin have a close friendship.

“I haven’t been able to really talk to her. I don’t know,” said the reality television star.

She suggested she did not appreciate how Giudice shared her support for Aydin after their altercation at her party.

“The next day was not, ‘How you doin’?’ It was ‘I feel bad for Jen,'” said Cabral.

Cabral mentioned her falling out with Giudice in a May 2024 interview with Page Six. She stated that she pulled away from Giudice in December 2023, after the production of RHONJ season 14 wrapped.

“We talked all the way up to the holidays. And then something happened. And I decided to back away,” said the Boujie Kidz founder.

Giudice discussed her friendship with Cabral while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2024. She stated that she and Cabral are no longer close.

“She hasn’t done anything to me,” said Giudice. “I don’t really hang out with her.”

Giudice also stated that she wanted to watch the entirety of RHONJ season 14 to see if Cabral made negative comments about her.

“I said nothing negative about her,” said Giudice.