RHONJ Star Reunites With Estranged Family Member

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral has reunited with her father, Phillip DiPietro.

Reality Tea reported that Cabral shared a photo of her posing with her father at her annual charity event to benefit the Staten Island’s Sunrise Day Camp on her Instagram account.

“Spread a little LOVE & HAPPINESS! And we did just that on Saturday night for the second event benefiting @sunrisedaycampstatenisland 💜 Thank you to everyone who came, donated, and helped me make this night possible (more on that later)” read a portion of the caption of the August 25 post.

Throughout RHONJ season 14, Cabral was open about her estrangement from her father. In RHONJ season 14, episode 2, Cabral said that she “stopped talking to [her] dad” because of her falling out with her brother, Tommy DiPietro. Cabral suggested she wanted more support from her father after her brother refused to accept a gift she purchased.

“I felt like in that moment, maybe for just one moment, my father can say, ‘He’s an idiot and I’m sorry that he’s doing this to you.’ But he never stood up for me. It might be harsh on my part, to cut ties. But I just need to start protecting myself,” said Cabral on the RHONJ season 14 episode.

Danielle Cabral Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Her Father in July 2024

Cabral gave an update about her relationship with her father in a July 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She said she and her father “are working actually in a positive direction.” According to Cabral, she and her father have been communicating “more via text messages.”

“I am trying,” said Cabral.

She also addressed RHONJ fans who believe she has caused issues with her family members.

“I get the fans are like, ‘Oh it must be her.’ Because it’s very hard to describe it,” said Cabral on the July 2024 interview.

She then said she had ceased communication with her father and brother because she wanted to “protecting [her] peace and [her] heart.” She said her estrangement from her brother has been “the biggest heartbreak of my life.”

“I am so hurt by my family’s dynamic. Losing that. I come from a very big Italian family. Sunday dinners, holidays, and I lost that. And I’m heartbroken over it. And I live with that every day of my life,” said Cabral.

In addition, Cabral said she would like to film future seasons of RHONJ with her father and brother if they mended their relationship. She said that her father and brother are “so funny and comical.”

“If our family was intact, my brother would be a breakout star, my father would be a breakout star,” said Cabral.

Tamra Judge & Melissa Gorga Discussed Rumors About Danielle Cabral’s Falling Out With Her Brother

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp discussed Cabral’s relationship with her father and brother while interviewing her castmate Melissa Gorga for a July 2024 interview on their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

Gorga said she did not understand why Cabral had stopped talking to her brother. She also suggested she was curious about the situation.

“As far as her brother goes, I’m not going to lie, I also had plenty of questions. I was confused. I feel like, listen, there’s two sides to every story. And then there’s the truth. Right?” said Gorga to Mellencamp and Judge.

Judge then said an unnamed individual made allegations regarding Cabral and her brother’s estrangement.

“I had somebody reach out to me and say, ‘I know why Danielle doesn’t talk to her brother.’ And I didn’t respond to this person. At all. And she went on to tell me that Danielle beat up her brother’s wife, allegedly. Allegedly,” said Judge.

Gorga responded in shock.

“What! This I have never heard,” said Gorga on the podcast episode.