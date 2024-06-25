Danielle Cabral Issues Statement Following RHONJ Physical Altercation

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 took things to another level after stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin got into a physical altercation in the June 23 episode, “Trouble in Tulum”.

Two days after the episode aired, Cabral has shared a statement in a June 25 Instagram post where she addressed the fight at Teresa Giudice’s “Tipsy in Tulum” party, in which Aydin shoved her and Cabral responded by throwing her drink against Aydin’s head. Cabral’s post was a simple photo of her posing with a watering can over a pot of flowers in her garden, and she opened the caption with a quote from “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps.

“‘It’s really hard for me to say that I’ll miss her all that much. But as they say on Broadway, the show must go on,’ @countessluann. For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming. ‘The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent.’ Silence is powerful. Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeeee…. Trust me when I tell you, Tulum was the tip of the iceberg….@bravotv.”

Fans Debate RHONJ’s Latest Fight

Though not the first time the RHONJ ladies got physical with one another, Cabral and Aydin’s showdown drew a big reaction from fans.

After the fan account Queens of Bravo shared clips from the fight in a June 24 post, RHONJ fans took to the comment section to weigh in on the disagreement, which began when Aydin called our Cabral for using the money made during a charity fundraiser to pay the expenses incurred planning the fundraiser (including vendor costs), claiming that she always pays such expenses out of pocket to maximize the charitable contribution.

“Idk I’m team Danielle 🙌 typically when you throw a charity event that you charge people for attending, only part of those proceeds go to the actual charity. That’s how most of these events are run. Vendors need to get paid,” one fan wrote.

Another user responded, “Danielle not a vendor though. 😂 😂 😂 the point Teresa and Jen were trying to make, they volunteer,” as Aydin claimed that Cabral said she paid herself for time spent organizing a fundraiser event in addition to paying her vendors. “Just because Jen lied and said Danielle was paying herself for her time doesn’t make it true,” a third user added.

Danielle Cabral & Jennifer Aydin Were Both Briefly Suspended From Filming

It was reported that after Giudice’s September 21 event, both Aydin and Cabral were temporarily suspended from filming for the series for five days while production reviewed the footage. During that time, Aydin waited until cameras had left co-star Jackie Goldschneider’s book signing event to meet up and support her friend.

Page Six quoted a production source who at the end of the suspension said, “They’re both filming again — but separately for now — after the incident. Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera.”

Although production had hoped the two would mend fences, it seems there is still bad blood between the two, as Cabral shared a June 23 post ahead of the “Trouble in Tulum” episode’s airing, writing, “The clean hearted ALWAYS win in the end…remember that! […] Good vs evil part 1,” in the caption.

