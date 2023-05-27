Real Housewives Star Responds to ‘Sad’ Reaction to Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Teresa Giudice’s marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has had the Bravo universe divided since before the two even tied the knot in August 2022.

Many people have said there are a lot of red flags with Ruelas and shared their concerns over Giudice’s decision to be with him, while others have defended the relationship and said the two are deeply in love. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 newbie Danielle Cabral was the latest to speak up in defense of the newlyweds, telling Page Six that Ruelas “is so amazing.”

“You know, so it’s a hard world to hear people talk bad,” she continued. “They really don’t know what they’re talking about and they’re reaching… I know how much they love each other.” She said it was “sad” to see the public’s reaction to Ruelas and his relationship with the OG star of RHONJ.

Danielle Cabral Said Fans Should Be Happy for Teresa Giudice Even If They Don’t Like Her Choice of Husband

Cabral also pointed out that even if people don’t necessarily like Ruelas, he clearly makes Giudice happy and that should be good enough for fans.

“I just said this to someone, ‘If for some reason, this guy turns out to be a lunatic, a crazy,’ which he’s not, but look how happy she is,” she said. “Who are you to tell her who she should not be with? She’s so happy. I mean, let me tell you, they’re really happy. They’re not faking it. Let them live their lives out happily.”

She also said that she thought Ruelas was “so amazing” and “such a good guy.”

Giudice recently shared that the first several months of her marriage with Ruelas have been incredible and the only difficult part of their relationship so far has been the show. “Because this is not what he’s used to, right? So, it’s like, ‘Poor guy,'” she told Us Weekly.

Luis Ruelas Was Called Out By Bravo Stars Over Some of His Actions on RHONJ

Ruelas has received a mixed reaction from other Bravo stars and has been called out on a few occasions. In May 2023, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said it looked like he was “faking it” for the cameras when cameras caught him telling Giudice that they weren’t going to invite Joe and Melissa Gorga.

On their podcast “Two Ts in a Pod,” Judge accused Ruelas of “trying to make things worse” for Giudice while Arroyave said, “If you don’t like someone, be transparent. But don’t try to be the good guy and make your wife to be the bad one when clearly you’re the one also a part of this.”

RHONJ alum Kim DePaola also ripped Ruelas back in December 2022 when she said there were “big issues” during an episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast hosted by David Yontef. She added, “This is narcissism at its best.”

As for Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, she shared in a recent episode of her podcast “On Display” that she wasn’t sure about Ruelas from the beginning. She told listeners, “I always had a little feeling something seemed off to me,” but she’d tried to keep an open mind at first.

