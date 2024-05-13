Another RHONJ Star Has Stopped Speaking to Teresa Giudice Since Filming

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral shared that she is not in contact with her castmate Teresa Giudice.

While speaking to Page Six in May 2024, Cabral, who began starring on RHONJ during season 13, stated that she and Giudice are not in the best place following season 14.

“We talked all the way up to the holidays and then something happened. And I decided to back away,” said the mother of two.

The 38-year-old stated, however, that she did not want to disclose the exact reason she and Giudice are not currently speaking.

“I want to keep that to myself,” said Cabral.

During a May 2024 interview with “New York Live,” Cabral suggested she was not sure if she would be able to mend her relationship with Giudice. She stated that the fate of their friendship is dependent on what happens at the upcoming RHONJ season 14 reunion.

“That’s questionable actually. We have a reunion to film. So there’s a lot of things that are left on the table we need to discuss,” said Cabral.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Relationship With Danielle Cabral

During a May 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Giudice briefly mentioned where she stands with Cabral. She stated that she did not start her issues with her castmate.

“I’ll finish the fight, but I never throw the first punch,” said the RHONJ star.

Giudice also clarified that Cabral “hasn’t done anything to [her].” She stated, however, that she would like to watch the entirety of RHONJ season 14 to see if Cabral made negative comments about her.

“I really don’t hang out with her, it’s like yeah — it has kind of drifted away. But I can’t wait to watch the season to see the things that she said about me or anything. I said nothing negative about her,” said Giudice.

Dolores Catania Shared Her Thoughts About Jennifer Aydin & Danielle Cabral’s Altercation

As fans are aware, Cabral and Jennifer Aydin got into a physical altercation while filming RHONJ season 14. While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2024, Dolores Catania shared her thoughts about the situation. She stated that she believed the RHONJ cast could move past the incident.

“We’ve come back from fistfights. We’ve come back from worse,” said Catania.

She stated, however, that she does not believe Cabral and Aydin will ever be friends.

“I just think they are not meant for each other,” said Catania.

The 53-year-old made similar comments about Giudice’s estranged relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. According to Catania, it is for the best that Giudice and the Gorgas have ceased communication after years of tension.

“There was almost this anticipation of always something that could happen,” said Catania. “And there was always like on the best of days, there was this thing between them that just never connected. So at our age, there’s less patience to try to force things. And when you do, when things become toxic or volatile, and just make you unhappy to think about, making those relationships are not worth it.”