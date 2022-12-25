RHONJ Alum Claims New Star Was Hired To Be Teresa Giudice’s ‘Lap Dog’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about the show’s season 13 cast during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. The former Bravo star claimed one of the show’s new personalities, Danielle Cabral, has made an alliance with Teresa Giudice, who began starring in the series during its first season.

“She was brought on to be Teresa’s lap dog, to be her soldier,” asserted the former RHONJ personality.

DePaola went on to say that she does not believe Giudice’s friendship with Cabral is genuine.

“[Teresa] doesn’t have a real friend that can come onto this show and it would last, you know what I’m saying? So they have to get someone, random, Danielle lives in Central Jersey, she doesn’t live anywhere around here. And bring her on and she’s told what to do,” alleged the 61-year-old.

DePaola also claimed that Giudice has been spending time with individuals who have spoken negatively about her.

“I see Teresa now hanging around with this one group of girls that used to knock her. They used to knock her. And I watch it now and I’m like I can’t believe that these people who used to talk s*** and now all of the sudden they are like a group, you know, and I laugh about it,” shared the former reality television personality.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About One of Her New Co-Stars

In a December 2022 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, alongside her RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs briefly mentioned one of her new castmates. While Josephs did not name the RHONJ star, the publication reported that the fashion designer was likely speaking about Cabral.

“There’s a new lapdog in town,” teased the 55-year-old.

Goldschneider chimed in that the unnamed individual “needs a bath.” Josephs clarified that she and her co-star were joking.

“We’re being shady. We’re kidding,” said the RHONJ personality.

Jackie Goldschneider Revealed She Believes One of Her Castmates is ‘Thirsty’

During an October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Goldschneider referenced that Cabral and Rachel Fuda had joined the RHONJ season 13 cast. The 46-year-old revealed she has had issues with one of her new castmates.

“Her energy is off,” said the mother of four.

She also noted she believed the new Bravo personality is “thirsty.”

“Just thirsty. You know when someone’s so thirsty that they’ve got to like pick at everything,” said Goldschneider.

Melissa Gorga Revealed She Is ‘Excited’ About The Show’s New Stars

Melissa Gorga discussed the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ on a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” Gorga shared that she is “excited” that the RHONJ cast has been expanded.

“We have multiple new girls, multiple. So I’m excited, I always love when we bring in, you know, some new people. I think it’s going to be a really crazy, great season,” shared the “On Display” singer.

RHONJ season 13 will premiere on February 7, 2023.

