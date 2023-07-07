RHONJ Star Undergoes Major Surgery

On July 5, 2023, new “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral revealed that she was set to undergo a tummy tuck on July 6.

“I’m doing better than I thought,” Cabral said in a post-surgery update shared on her Instagram Stories. “Piece of cake! For everyone asking about my tummy tuck surgery, we have documented it all and I’ll be sharing it very soon. Just want to take the time to rest now. For my mommy’s [sic] who have had c-sections, it feels just like that,” she added.

A day earlier, Cabral expressed being nervous about the surgery. “I am so nervous. I know it’s a very big surgery,” Cabral said on her Instagram Stories on July 5, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielle Cabral Explained Her Reasons for Undergoing Surgery

Cabral joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in season 13 in a full-time role. It’s unknown if she will sign on for another season, though it sounds like she’s planning on it.

In a few candid videos shared on her Instagram Stories, Cabral revealed why she decided to go under the knife — and mentioned filming with her RHONJ co-star, Dolores Catania.

“I think it’s time that I share a little something with you,” Cabral said the day before her surgery. “So, I’m in the best shape of my life. I do CrossFit every day. I work my a** off, when I tell you. Woo. But, I have not worn a bikini in eight years, I have not worn a crop top. I can’t even tell you what it’s like to film with Dolores Catania and that body, ody, ody. I want to jump off the f****** bridge,” Cabral continued.

“I made the decision, finally, to do something about it. Not for vain reasons. Or slightly. Maybe a little bit. I just want to feel good in my own skin,” Cabral said, adding that she has stretch marks from having her two kids and that she was “excess skin” around her stomach that she “cannot lose.” For this reason, she says, she decided to get a tummy tuck.

On the day of her surgery, Cabral revealed that her daughter Valentina was really nervous about her mom going under the knife and was crying at camp. She told her friends that her mom’s belly was being “chopped off.” Cabral’s son, Dominic, had a far less dramatic response, more concerned about his “apps” than his mom’s surgery.

Danielle Cabral Has Had Other Plastic Surgery Procedures Done

Prior to getting her “mommy makeover,” Cabral has gone under the knife for a couple of other procedures. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she revealed the name of the doctor who did the work — and what she had done.

“Dr. Tutela has performed by reconstructive breast surgery and rhinoplasty surgery. He is wonderful,” she wrote.

In her more recent Instagram Stories update, Cabral praised her doctor again. “I only trust @tutelaps. This was my 3rd procedure with him (breast reconstructive which I filmed on my YouTube about 4 yrs [sic] ago & rhinoplasty),” she wrote.

