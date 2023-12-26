Fans Blown Away By Danielle Cabral’s Transformation in New Video

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral took to social media on December 15 to share her latest transformation with fans and followers.

“After 2 C-sections, healthy dieting and INSANE workouts, there was nothing left that I could do to get rid of my excess skin. There wasn’t a magical pill (I wish) I could take for it to disappear. It wasn’t going anywhere unless I had the medical procedure known as a ‘tummy tuck,'” Cabral wrote in her post’s caption.

Cabral shared a clip of her vlog chronicling the journey of her before, during, and after her tummy tuck surgery and recovery process. She also shared a full vlog of the process on her YouTube channel on December 15.

Danielle Cabral’s Shared Her Tummy Tuck Recovery

According to Cabral’s vlog, her tummy tuck surgery took place in July 2023. She was accompanied to the early-morning procedure by her husband Nate, and she went on to share her experience during recovery, tracking the pain for her viewers.

“If you’ve had c-sections this is going to be a breeze for you,” Cabral told viewers hours after her procedure, “because you’re going to know the feeling.”

A week after her surgery, Cabral checked in again and told viewers, “I’m standing up a little bit better instead of completely hunched over but it’s still very tight. I think I’m healing very well, it just sucks. I want to get back into normalcy.”

Cabral ended her vlog with before and after photos from her doctor, showing off the successful results. Fans on Instagram took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her tummy tuck.

“You look absolutely incredible!!! You are doing so great!!! 💥💥💥,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for being so honest about your journey! You’re beautiful inside and out!!” another fan commented.

“You don’t owe anyone an explanation. If you’re happy and healthy, bring it. You look fab 👏🏽,” a third user added.

Danielle Cabral Drew a Mixed Reaction From Fans

While many fans supported Cabral’s tummy tuck, others were critical given her recent statements about Ozempic. Cabral appeared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in early December 2023 and spoke about the increase in Ozempic use in the past year, especially among “Real Housewives” stars.

“I was with somebody today, a very dear friend of mine, who actually needs [Ozempic] for medical reasons, and cannot get it because of this stupid, bulls*** behavior,” Cabral told the outlet, adding, “Run on a f***ing treadmill.”

“Ozempic not ok but plastic surgery is ok. Got it, 🙄” one fan commented on her December 15 post.

“Wait lol so you mean sometimes ‘running on a fcking treadmill’ DOESNT WORK?!” another user added.

“Maybe someone like yourself who shamed the Ozempic use as the easy way out should also apply that to yourself. If it makes you feel good and makes you happy, that’s what matters. So if it applies to you, it should apply to all,” a third user wrote.

Cabral responded to this user, writing, “Never shamed ozempic if used the right way..The issue for myself is there is no easy way out. That’s where my comment came from. Eating whatever you want, taking a pill and dropping a ton of weight is just not normal. If you eat unhealthy then your body will be unhealthy. That’s all.

