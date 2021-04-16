Former RHONJ Star Gushes Over Joe Giudice In New Interview: ‘That’s a Stand-Up Guy’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Staub is not holding back about her feelings for Joe Giudice.

During an April 15 appearance on S’More Date’s S’More Live series on Instagram Live, Staub played a round of “marry, shag, and remove.” Staub’s choices were Joe Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Frank Catania. Initially, Staub said that she would shag Giudice, and claimed that he was a “stand-up guy.”

“I literally think he looks better than he ever has,” Staub said about Giudice. “Remember, I know him from working with him. I think he was pretty decent to Teresa [Giudice] to be honest with you. He did prison time for her. I think that’s attractive. I don’t know whether I want to marry him or shag him now that I think about it.”

Staub later changed her answer, explaining why she would actually marry Giudice instead. Staub said, “Please don’t think I want to be with Joe Giudice, but if I’m doing these three picks, it would be Joe Giudice because he knows how to be a father to daughters, he also went to prison for his wife, even though they both committed the crimes…he took heavy hits for her, and still does. I think that that’s a stand-up guy. I think he learned his lessons, too. I think he’s a better man now than he was before, granted. He’s in amazing shape, I could do yoga with him.”

Staub Took a Pause on Dating After Her Divorce

Although Staub may be back on the market now, the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was not interested in dating until recently. In 2019, Staub divorced her ex-husband Marty Caffrey, and one month later, she was engaged to Oliver Maier, which ended seven months in. After the fact, Staub told Us Weekly that she was not looking for love.

“Love life is great. I’m in love with my business. … I’m not interested in dating, I’m totally off the market, and I have seven men as business partners. I have work husbands,” Staub told Us Weekly in September 2019. “That’s what we’re going to call them. I’m working. I do about 14 hours a day.”

Staub also added at the time, “If you’re focused on a relationship with a man, you’re missing out, especially us women in the workforce, in the work world. We’re just spending more time focused on making them look good. We should just be focusing on ourselves, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Staub Said Her Relationship With Maier Was ‘Not Healthy’

During a November 2019 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Staub opened up about her short engagement to Maier, and explained why that relationship wasn’t serving her anymore.

“It was really not a healthy relationship for me because it just reminded me that I do too much for people and then I end up really angry about it in the end because I expected people to do the same for me,” Staub explained at the time. “I always want to do it first; that way I can say I don’t owe anybody anything… I’m just not open to it anymore. It’s too much energy and time away from my own life. Even though he’s reached out to me and he’s been rather nice, I don’t have any interest in having even a cordial relationship with him — or anyone that’s taken value away from my life or time.”

