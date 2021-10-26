Danielle Staub Claims She Got Stabbed by a Real Housewife

Danielle Staub has made a shocking claim about a fellow “Real Housewives” castmate, claiming she was stabbed.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Dave Quinn that fellow castmate Teresa Giudice stabbed her during the infamous season 2 Posche fashion show according to a passage in Quinn’s new tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It.

“Teresa took a fork to my back! I had a fork stabbed and dragged down my back! So I stopped running,” Staub said in the book of the iconic RHONJ fight.

The whole thing started when Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita tried to say hello to Staub after a very tense two seasons. At one point Staub calls out Giudice for her fake niceness and Giudice calls her a b****h and all hell broke loose.

“This was like Jerry Springer on steroids,” Staub said in the book. “Like, these women were dangerous.”

The ladies begin chasing Staub through the venue and at one point, Laurita’s then-18-year-old daughter pulled Laurita’s hair. The police were called and eventually, everyone went their separate ways but it’s a moment that will live in RHONJ fame.

“I didn’t know they’d start physically coming at me after that! I should be able to say what I want to say and not get physically accosted for it,” Staub said in the book.

Giudice’s lawyer denied the allegations to People, “This never happened. It is 100 percent pure fiction. If it did happen, you would have seen it or heard about on the show and not in a book 11 years later.”

The season 2 fight was one of the wildest in “Real Housewives” history but before the night even happened, a producer admitted he had no idea what was in store for the season.

“Little did we know that hello would turn into a whole chase, hair pull, cops being called, a broken heel, 911, police sirens,” producer Carlos King said in the Quinn book. “Madness.”

Andy Cohen seems to cooperate Staub’s accusations telling Quinn, “We don’t like it when it gets physical. We tend to cut away from it. We’ll show that something happens, but we kind of do flashes on the screen. It was not in keeping with what we want the Housewives to be.”

In the second season, which aired in 2010, we saw Staub sue Ashlee Lurita who was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of $189, according to People.

Teresa Giudice’s New Fiancé Shares a Risqué Bikini Shot While Vacationing in Greece

On October 19, Giudice got engaged to her boyfriend, Louie Ruelas which vacationing in Greece. On October 26 Ruelas shared a bikini-clad Giudice laying on the edge of a pool in front of the beautiful Greece landscape.

“Soak it in LOVE,” Ruelas wrote in the caption.

Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, felt the engagement was rushed, but wished the couple well, according to Celebuzz.