RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Is Being Sued by Her Landlord

Danielle Staub is being sued in a New Jersey court for not paying up following her dismissal from “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

According to The Sun, Danielle owes her landlord more than $6,000 for unpaid rent on her New Jersey condo. Court papers, obtained by the outlet allege that Danielle has not paid rent for the months of August and September. Her rent is $3,100 per month and she incurred late fees totaling an additional $200, the outlet reports.

The case is scheduled for trial sometime after October 1, unless rent is received. If the case goes to trial she must pay $9,500 to have it dismissed, the outlet reports.

“When the landlord enquired about rent payments or setting up a payment plan, she suggested that ‘if they have hard time paying our bills for the property they should apply for a government loan,'” a source told The Sun. “I can imagine it is less than pleasant to see her showing off while knowing she’s not paying her bills.”

Danielle has recently posted Instagram photos and videos of her in Chanel earrings, a Burberry coat and advertising Lanistar a new “payment” card.

Danielle hasn’t appeared on RHONJ since season 10, which ended in March 2020.

Danielle Filed for Bankruptcy in 2012 Claiming $1.9 Million in Liabilities View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Staub (@daniellestaub) This is not the first time Danielle has had money issues. NJ reported she filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in June 2012. At the time, The Star-Ledger reported that Danielle had $1.9 million in liabilities but only earned $63,791 in 2012. In 2012 she owed $7,270 to Nordstrom, $111,161 to the Internal Revenue Service, $70,000 in taxes to the township of Wayne and just over $5,000 to various lawyers, NJ reported. In July 2014, Reality Tea reported that Danielle was able to discharge $200,000 in debt and put her money troubles behind her. That wasn’t the end of Danielle’s legal woes. Following the divorce from her third husband, Marty Caffrey in 2018, courts advised Danielle to either purchase their $2.15 million home or vacate. Danielle refused to leave saying she’d be “homeless” and was forced to pay her ex $50,000 and vacate the property, The Sun reported.

Danielle Says Melissa Gorga Wanted to Be on RHONJ to Expose SIL Teresa Giudice

A big storyline for Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice was the way they did not get along. The drama lasted for seasons with each of the women accusing the other of doing things behind their back.

Danielle, who had her own issues with Teresa, had a theory about why Melissa wanted to join a show with a SIL she despised. She told her thoughts to Dave Quinn for his new tell-all book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé” which features stories from housewives across all cities.

“Melissa blew up my phone constantly during the filming of season 2,” Danielle said in the book. “Every single day she would call me.”

The topic of those calls was to expose Teresa for fraud, Danielle claims in the book.

“Andy Cohen, Lucilla [D’Agostino] they knew because I would send them every message and tell them everything Melissa was telling me; how she and Joey [Gorga] wanted me to come out to their house and film with them, how she wanted to expose Teresa and get her locked up from fraud, how she and Joey were going to help me look good,” Danielle told Quinn. “They were like, ‘Nobody in production will listen to us, we’ve desperately tried. We want to get a hold of TMZ, but they won’t take our calls either because they don’t know who we are. We deserve to be famous!'”

Melissa acknowledged some of what Danielle said but did not admit to wanting to see Teresa charged with fraud.

“I did know my sister-in-law was giving Danielle a hard time, so Danielle and I vented to each other about how difficult Teresa was,” Melissa told Quinn for the book. “But that’s as far as it went.”

READ NEXT: New Real Housewife Makes Claims Against Terry Dubrow