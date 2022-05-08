WATCH: Controversial RHONJ Star Gets TikTok Treatment Over Bad Parking Job

A former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star found herself on TikTok after someone called her out over a bad parking job.

Danielle Staub, who was on the first two seasons of RHONJ before Bravo announced that she wouldn’t be returning for season 3, parked her white Mercedes Benz in a lot, but her car was over the white line, so she was unable to get in when someone parked next to her.

The owner of the other car — who identified himself as comedian Rozouk Kattoura —

decided to call Staub out on her parking job, and filmed the interaction for his TikTok. The video has been viewed more than 170,000 times and has more than 10,000 likes.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Guy in the Video Called Staub ‘Stupid’

The video starts off with Kattoura — whose TikTok handle is satire_bigmouth69 — yelling at Staub, though he claims that she started it. It seems as though Staub was angry that she couldn’t get into her car because someone parked next to her and didn’t leave her enough room to walk between the cars — never mind open the driver’s side door.

“Look at this jack*** complaining. Look at how she parked. She’s complaining how I parked. Mine’s in the lines, stupid,” he says while filming. The former reality star can be seen in a puffer coat, wearing a mask, and carrying her dog.

“You stupid f****** idiot,” Kattoura says. Staub can be heard getting angry in the background. Kattoura then makes a comment about Staub’s dog saying, “look at the puppy,” to which Staub replies, “get the f*** away from me.”

Staub Told Kattoura That it’s ‘Illegal Not to Wear a Mask’

Staub told Kattoura that it was “illegal” for him to be out without a mask on. It’s unclear when the TikTok video was taken, though it was uploaded to the platform on May 4, 2022. Regardless, not wearing a mask outdoors was never illegal.

“And, you know what? There’s such a thing as COVID. It’s illegal not to wear a mask,” Staub said.

“Oh, is it? When was that law passed?” Kattoura asked, sarcastically. “You’re a democrat, aren’t you?” he added, clearly trying to get Staub more riled up.

Kattoura then went back to filming the parked cars, reiterating that Staub was complaining about his parking job despite the fact that his vehicle was parker between the white lines and her vehicle was over one of the lines.

Staub also had her phone out and appeared to be Facetiming with someone.

“Can I pet your doggy? Let me pet your doggy,” Kattoura says to her.

“Pet my dog?” Staub repeats. “Get the f*** away from me with no mask you stupid f****** moron,” she added.

Staub tells Kattoura to “park like a human” and he asks her to clarify.

“Just move your f****** car,” she says.

Kattoura ended up getting in his car to move it so that Staub could leave. “Stupid white rich lady,” he said before he stopped filming.

In the comment section of the post, Kattoura called Staub an “entitled celebrity.”

