Former RHONJ Star Would Like to Return to the Series

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Danielle Staub would like to return to the Bravo series.

During the September 24 episode of the “Straightened Out” podcast, Staub said she is interested in filming for the Bravo franchise again. She clarified, however, that she would have to be given the role of a full-time RHONJ cast member in order to return to the series.

“I wouldn’t be playing friend. And I wouldn’t be there for anyone but me,” said Staub during the podcast interview.

On October 1, TMZ reported that sources told the publication that Bravo does not want to have Staub back on the RHONJ cast.

Danielle Staub Quit RHONJ on Live Television in 2020

Staub revealed she was quitting RHONJ during the January 8, 2020 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” hosted by Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

“I have over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been apart of this whole franchise, I’ve been very happy to rally, and stand on the platform and be here with all of you,” said Staub during the “Watch What Happens Live” episode. “But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy everyday. And so I will never be returning as a Housewife again. With the Jersey Girls.”

Danielle Staub Made Similar Comments About Possibly Returning to RHONJ in 2023

Staub said she would consider returning to RHONJ during an April 2023 interview on former Bravo producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King.” She said she would be interested in co-starring with original RHONJ cast members, Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, and Dina Cantin. In addition, she said she does not want to ever film with new RHONJ stars again. Staub referenced that she had issues with Margaret Josephs during their time together on the Bravo series.

“I’m not making one more cast member famous. Again, Margaret famous, on my heels. Taking me down after I befriended her when no one liked her her first season,” said Staub during the April 2023 interview.

In addition, Staub said she would only return to RHONJ if she received a high salary.

“The pay has to be really on point,” said the former RHONJ star.

Staub also told King she had difficulty filming RHONJ. According to Staub, her castmates were constantly attacking her.

“It was really rough. And it wasn’t for an episode or two. Like everyone gets their episode where everyone is really hating on them. I had every episode, everyone hating on me. All at the same time,” said Staub during the April 2023 interview.

Danielle Staub Spoke About the End of Her Friendship With Her Former Co-Star Teresa Giudice

While recording the “Reality with The King” episode, Staub referenced that she and Giudice ended their friendship after RHONJ season 10. Staub said her former castmate took issue with her after it was revealed that Giudice encouraged her to pull Josephs’s ponytail during a cast event in the show’s 10th season. According to Staub, she would have not grabbed Josephs’s hair if not for Giudice’s influence.

“I didn’t blame [Giudice] for it. I took responsibility for doing it. It was my actions. I would have never thought of doing that on my own. Ever,” said Staub.

In addition, she said while she regretted the moment, she has not apologized to Josephs. She suggested that she believes Josephs owes her some apologies.

“There’s a lot of apologies that need to come my direction. But I apologize for the actions. Because I would never be violent towards another person. I was abused my whole life,” said Staub during the podcast interview.

Margaret Josephs Doesn’t Believe Danielle Staub Should Come Back to RHONJ

Josephs said she does not believe Staub should return to RHONJ in a 2023 interview on the “Discretion Advised” podcast. She suggested she was still upset with Staub because she grabbed her hair in RHONJ season 10.

Josephs clarified that she does not believe Staub is “a bad person.”

“I just think reality TV is not for everybody,” said Josephs.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.