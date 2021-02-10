Where is RHONJ’s Daniel ‘Danny’ Provenzano Today?

If you’re a true Real Housewives of New Jersey fan, you may remember Danielle Staub’s friend, Daniel ‘Danny’ Provenzano. Provenzano made his debut during Season 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and appeared in many scenes alongside Staub, including the infamous Posche Fashion Show. In some cases, Provenzano also escorted Staub to many of the show’s events to help her while in the presence of some of her other castmates, such as Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

So, where is Danny Provenzano today? What has he been up to since his days on The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Pay attention, puh-lease!

Danny Provenzano Recently Ran Into Trouble With the Law

Remember Danny Provenzano, Danielle Staub's former friend who appeared on #RHONJ? Well he's just been arrested for allegedly harassing a disabled woman over money! Memories!https://t.co/IovAFZcq1O pic.twitter.com/qH5fyxYTNg — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) April 10, 2019

Since his days on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it looks like Provenzano has still been making headlines. In March 2019, Provenzano was charged with assaulting a woman named Patricia O’Neil in New York, according to The New York Daily News. The woman accused Provenzano of “slamming her arm into a doorway” which caused her to have back pain and bruising. The New York Daily News stated that their fight was initially over money that Provenzano owed O’Neil.

However, Provenzano’s lawyer maintained his innocence. “My client is innocent,” Provenzano’s lawyer, Pamela Roth, told The New York Daily News at the time. “These are false charges brought against him by an ex-girlfriend and actress that Danny fired. She went ballistic and decided to take it to this level.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Provenzano has had a run-in with the law. According to NJ.com, Provenzano pleaded guilty to racketeering in 2002. Provenzano had also failed to file a state income tax return.

Danny Provenzano Is a Filmmaker

Although Provenzano may have appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, that wasn’t his first rodeo when it comes to being in the entertainment world. Provenzano is actually an actor and a filmmaker, according to his IMDb page. In the past, Provenzano has starred as an actor in movies such as Long Shot Louie.

Provenzano was also very involved in making the movie called This Thing of Ours. Provenzano directed the 2003 film and was also a writer on the project. The movie is about “a group of gangsters pull off the biggest bank heist in the Mafia’s history,” according to the film’s IMDb page.

Danny Provenzano and Danielle Staub Met in an Unconventional Way

Have you ever wondered how Provenzano and Staub even met before he appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Well, according to a Daily Beast article from 2010, the two met during a Queen Latifah charity softball event. Staub also claimed during the Season 2 reunion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey that Provenzano was one of the only people who had her back.

Staub was a member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Seasons 1-2, and returned as a “friend of” during Seasons 8-10. A new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 17 at 9/8c on Bravo, albeit without Staub and Provenzano.

