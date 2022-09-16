JUST IN: Fans Rejoice as Former RHOC Star Files for Divorce

Fans are ecstatic after hearing that a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star is getting a divorce.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, TMZ reported that David Beador, ex-husband of Shannon Beador, had filed for divorce from his wife Lesley Beador. The two tied the knot less than two years ago. Details of their split were not made available. David and Lesley share a 19-month-old daughter named Anna. The report indicates that David and Lesley do have a prenuptial agreement.

Shannon and David split in September 2017 after 17 years of marriage, according to People magazine. The former couple share three daughters, Stella, Adeline and Sophie.

Fans Are Reacting to News of the Split on Social Media

Shortly after the news about David and Lesley’s divorce was reported, fans took to social media to react. Several seem thrilled that things didn’t work out for David and have expressed such on a Reddit thread.

“I’m so happy for Shannon. I hope she’s having a cocktail somewhere in celebration,” one person wrote.

“Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. I hope Shannon is enjoying a nice glass of wine over this news,” echoed another.

“Not surprising, he’s CLEARLY a piece of work and an all around asshole in the throes of his 12th midlife crisis. Meanwhile, queen Shannon is thriving. We love to see it,” a third Redditor added.

“I try not to take pleasure in other people’s pai—oh wait yes I do,” a fourth said.

“F***, I’m clapping! I’m not Shannon’s biggest fan but David is an a******,” someone else’s comment read.

David Previously Admitted to Cheating on Shannon

On the 10th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” David told Shannon that he had an affair. The two decided to stay together to try to work things out, but their marriage ended a couple of years later.

On season 13 of RHOC, Shannon opened up about her strained relationship with her ex-husband.

“David and I communicate through text and email and they aren’t pleasant. I found out two days after it was all over social media that David has a new girlfriend that is almost 20 years younger than him,” she said on an episode of RHOC, according to Us Weekly. In a conversation with then-co-star Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon admitted that she had a hard time seeing her ex move on so quickly.

“It hurt and I cried a lot,” she said. During that same episode, Tamra Judge suggested that David had been seeing his new girlfriend before he and Shannon had gotten divorced.

“He was commenting on her posts in October. After I found out that David had a girlfriend, of course, I started stalking her. And I saw that they had been communicating as far back as maybe even when they were married,” Judge said in a confessional.

In the years that have followed, Shannon and David have struggled to find common ground. In 2021, for example, Shannon told People magazine that things between her and her ex were “flippin’ awkward.”

“He won’t communicate with me and co-parent,” she told the outlet.

Heavy has reached out to Shannon for comment on her ex’s divorce.

