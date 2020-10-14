Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Expecting Baby Girl With New Fiancé

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, has some exciting news to share–he’s going to be a father for the fourth time!

Beador is expecting a baby girl with his new fiancé, Lesley Cook. “We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family,” Cook told E! in late September. “We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David’s mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help.” Beador already has three daughters with his ex-wife Shannon Beador, Stella, Sophie, and Adeline.

According to People, Cook first revealed her pregnancy on her private Instagram page. Cook took a photo of a bun cooking in a literal oven and wrote, “You’re just a small bump.” Shortly after that photo made its way to the media, Beador confirmed to People in July, “Lesley and I are excited to be expecting.”

Shannon Beador split from David Beador in September 2017 after almost 17 years of marriage together.

Cook Said That Beador’s Daughters Are Excited About Their New Sibling

Cook also told E! that Beador’s three daughters are looking forward to having a new baby sibling. “They are super excited,” Cook said to E! about Beador’s daughters. “One even called me right away, so excited she’s going to be a big sister again.”

However, Beador’s ex-wife may not have been as excited as her daughters to hear the news. In July 2020, a source told E!, “Shannon was very shocked when she heard the news about David. The girls are excited that their dad is happy, but it’s still very fresh to them. The girls still have a great relationship with their dad, but it was a huge surprise to them.”

Beador got engaged to Cook in January 2020. Shortly after the engagement, he told People, “Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl.”

Shannon Beador Has Moved on From Her Marriage

Even though Shannon Beador may have been shocked about her ex-husband’s baby news, she has a new boyfriend herself. Beador’s boyfriend’s name is John Janssen, and although they aren’t living together yet, he will appear on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador frequently shows off photos of her boyfriend on her Instagram page. On August 30, she posted a photo of the two of them together in the car, writing in the caption, “This might be my favorite picture yet ❤️ Tired and sitting at a stoplight… #realdeal”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beador teased what her relationship with her boyfriend might look like on the show this season. “I was very fortunate to meet John and it’ll be interesting to watch our relationship this season, too, because even though you … see someone seven days a week, [with] quarantine, you’re together 24/7,” Beador told Entertainment Tonight. “So, it put an interesting dynamic into the relationship.”

