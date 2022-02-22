Dolores Catania’s Ex David Principe Steps Out With Luis Ruelas’ Ex: Report

Things might be getting messy in Jersey.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania broke things off with her long term boyfriend David Principe in the summer of 2021. The split appeared to be a long time coming, and Catania finally ended things after months of being unhappy.

“A relationship is between two people, so, I don’t think that they understand that I appreciate the freedom that I have, but you’re going to see me get mad [and] there’s going to be a reason that I get mad. Not because my friends didn’t understand my relationship or whatever, it was for a different reason,” Catania told Hollywood Life in April 2021.

Catania has since moved on and seems to have found love again with beau Paul Connell, who has yet to make his RHONJ debut. Her ex, Principe, has also moved on, and has been spotted out with a brunette on a couple of occasions. According to an anonymous tip sent in to BravoandCocktails_, the woman that Principe is dating is actually the ex-girlfriend of Luis Ruelas — Teresa Giudice’s fiance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ruelas Is Supposedly ‘Pissed’ About His Ex Dating Catania’s Ex

Although there hasn’t been any photographic evidence of Principe stepping out with Ruelas’ ex, it sounds like more might come out on this blind soon.

“Dolores’ ex David is with the woman that Louie left for Teresa! They are hot and heavy. Louie’s pissed. It’s a whole thing,” the blind read in full.

Some fans don’t think that Ruelas has any right to be “pissed,” given that he is no longer with his ex and he’s engaged to Giudice.

“Why is Louie pissed he’s getting married shouldn’t bother him at all if he’s as amazing as she says,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so confused on why Louie is pissed. Isn’t he engaged to Teresa? David is no longer Dolores problem and his new girlfriend is no longer Louie problem. Problem solved unless there are still some feelings somewhere in the mix,” added another.

Principe Was Spotted at Walt Disney World With a Brunette Who ‘Looks Very Similar’ to Dolores

Another anonymous tip was sent in to BravoandCocktails_ on Instagram, this time someone saying that they saw Principe at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m at Disney World and last night [I] was walking on the boardwalk and saw [Dolores’] ex David with some brunette that looks very similar to [Dolores]. No one else seemed to notice or care about him at all. Very obvious face,” the message sent to the Instagram account read.

Another person responded to that message, claiming to see Principe our and about with a woman who also looked like Catania.

“I saw him at a cafe in my NJ town a few months ago with a woman that looked a lot like Dolores. I had to do a double take. Likely the same woman or the man definitely has a type,” the message read.

It’s unknown if this mystery woman is Ruelas’ ex.

