RHOBH Alum Mourns Sudden Death of Brother at Age 51

A former star from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has suffered a major loss. In an Instagram post shared in September 2023, former RHOBH star Eden Sassoon revealed that her brother, David, has died.

Sassoon, the daughter of late beauty mogul Vidal Sassoon, appeared on one season of RHOBH in 2017. During her short time on the show, she questioned co-star Kim Richards’ sobriety and her sister Kyle’s role as an alleged “enabler.”

David Sassoon died at a residence in Los Angeles, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. He was 51.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eden Sassoon Posted a Heartbreaking Goodbye Message to Her Brother David

In a post on Instagram, Eden Sassoon shared a series of photos of her brother David as a child and as an adult. In the caption, she shared that David passed away on September 14, 2023.

“I love you my Brother Dave,” she wrote, adding that the family is “broken hearted & gutted to see the ‘disease’ win.

“You were loved by so many but you just couldn’t feel it,” Sassoon wrote. “I will forever LOVE YOU & cherish our 49 years of life that we have shared – good , bad and ugly! The GOOD will continue to shine brightly as your physical body has left us but your spirit will always live.”

Sassoon included multiple hashtags about overdose and sobriety.

Eden Sassoon received love and support from fans and friends following the death of her brother.

“Sending you my love. ❤️❤️,” wrote actress Ambyr Childers.

“Sending so much love to you and your family 🙏🏼❤️ May he rest in absolute peace,” wrote actress Cassie Scerbo.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Eden. Sending love and prayers to you and your family 🙏,” wrote celebrity hairstylist Alfredo Lewis.

In addition to David, Eden Sassoon had an older sister, Catya who died in 2002 of an accidental drug overdose at age 33, per The Buffalo News. Sassoon also has a brother named Elan.

Eden Sassoon & Her Brother David Were Vocal About Their Family’s Issues With Addiction

Both Eden Sassoon and her brother David had talked openly about their family’s struggles with addiction. In an interview with The Daily Mail, David, who was adopted by Vidal and Beverly Sassoon as a toddler in 1975, once said his demanding father’s “obsession with perfection” created dysfunction in the family. He also alleged that his mother was an alcoholic.

In the same interview, David also revealed that he had been partying with his sister Catya when she overdosed and died.

“We were at a New Year’s party at a mutual friend’s when she overdosed,” he said in 2013. “She wasn’t feeling good and took pills to counteract the pills she’d already taken. She went to sleep and didn’t wake up. I had to call the family.”

Eden Sassoon once alleged that Catya’s drug use started on the set of the 1985 movie ‘Tuff Turf” with Kim Richards and Robert Downey Jr.

“This was way way back in the day, when my dad bought Frank Stallone’s house in Bel-Air,” Sassoon said during an episode of RHOBH. “Kim would come over with Robert Downey. … Sure enough they all sort of had their stuff. I think on this set was the beginning of everybody’s drug and alcohol abuse, if you really look at it.”

In an interview with People Now, Sassoon revealed that time period was especially “painful” for her. “My mom’s a recovering alcoholic too so it was around me everywhere,” she said in 2017.

READ NEXT: RHONY Newcomer Reveals Surprising Past With Lisa Vanderpump