EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bravo Insider Dishes on Why This ‘Real Housewives’ OG Was Bound to Leave

During a September 2020 interview with Heavy, Bravo friend and host of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, David Yontef, told us why he thinks it’s not that crazy that NeNe Leakes isn’t coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Part of me is shocked, and part of me isn’t shocked,” Yontef told Heavy. “We go through this every year with NeNe, where she doesn’t sign, there are contract negotiations, and then I don’t know what amount of money, but there’s some substantial amount of money and she always signs. So, I just assumed that that was what was going to happen, which it obviously didn’t.”

Yontef continued, telling Heavy that there were multiple clues hinting to viewers that Leakes wouldn’t be coming back. “In a way I’m shocked, and in a way, I’m not shocked, because they already started filming. I’m also not shocked because, I mean, NeNe wasn’t really there last season. I know that she claims that even when she’s not there every scene is about her and all they do is talk about her, but to me, NeNe kind of wasn’t there last season, and that’s not a knock for her, but I feel like she was in so few scenes last season that the show almost existed last season without her. So, I don’t really see how it’s going to be so different. And, I mean, NeNe isn’t leaving a freshman cast. Cynthia, Kenya, Porsha, and Kandi are all all-stars.”

Yontef Said That the New Cast Will ‘Bring New Life Into the Show’

During the interview, Yontef also said that he thinks the new cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be great additions. “You know, now we have new people coming, so I think it’s going to be a great show, and it’s going to be a great season and almost bring like new life into the show without having her,” Yontef said about Leakes. “I mean, don’t get me wrong, she’s a queen and we’ll miss her, but I think it’s going to be just fine and great without her.”

In July, it was revealed that there would be two newcomers joining the ladies on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The cast will welcome Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali. According to Bravo, former Real Housewives of Atlanta member Eva Marcille will not return for Season 13 of the series.

Leakes Announced Her Exit From the Show Recently

VideoVideo related to exclusive interview: bravo insider dishes on why this ‘real housewives’ og was bound to leave 2020-09-29T16:52:57-04:00

On September 17, Leakes told her viewers and fans that she would not be coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after rumors swirled that she had been fired. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said in the video. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.” Leakes also revealed that she was unable to reach a deal with Bravo.

Leakes continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.” Leakes was on the show since its first season, has been a fan favorite for many years.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Fires Back at Claims From Tamra Judge