Real Housewives Star Announces She’s Quitting the Franchise

One of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Cheshire,” the longest-running international series of “The Real Housewives” franchise, has just announced that she’s moving on from the show, which just wrapped its 14th season. Debbie Davies, who made waves on the show as a psychic medium, shared the official announcement on February 10, 2022.

She posted a link to an exclusive article by the Daily Star and captioned it, “It’s official!” Her co-stars and fans took to the comments to wish Davies luck in the future. According to the Daily Star, the now-former housewife revealed that she will be pursuing a TV career in the U.S.

Davies joined the franchise for its 13th season, replacing popular cast member Dawn Ward. According to the Manchester Evening News, Davies began her time on RHOCheshire by explaining that she runs a psychic medium firm that employs 400 psychic mediums and can help people get “a message from their loved one or insight in what is about to happen in your life.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Davies Is Said to Be Filming a New Show in the U.S. Focusing on the Paranormal

According to the Daily Star, their sources indicated that the TV psychic got an offer to film a show in the U.S. “It’s a show that takes up a lot of time to film and Debbie has so many other things going on at the moment,” the outlet reported. “There are producers in the United States that want her to film a ghost and paranormal show.”

According to the publication, Davies is also continuing to film for “Unexplained Caught on Camera” and “launching a true-crime podcast with two ex-police officers… One of which was head of a murder squad and she’s just created her own podcast studio in Wilmslow, Cheshire.” The reality star may also return to RHOCheshire as a guest, the outlet wrote.

“Unexplained: Caught on Camera” is a series that shows “remarkable, terrifying and unexplained camera footage,” according to its description on IMDB. It’s accompanied by firsthand accounts from people who recorded the “unexplained” footage and analysis from experts. Davies has appeared on the series in several episodes as a psychic medium providing her input on various footage.

Davies Announced Her New Podcast Earlier This Year

Davies also briefly mentioned her new podcast this year, which has yet to be launched. The psychic medium shared a quote on her Instagram on February 11 which thanked 2021 for its lessons and added, “2022 I am ready.”

In the caption, Davies wrote, It’s a new chapter a new journey and so far the year has got off to a good start. I’m really looking forward to recording the first podcast with Ian & Chris, two ex cops, Chris was the head of a murder squad so this will be very interesting!” She used the hashtags, “true crime” and “serial killers.”

She added in a reply to the comments that she wasn’t 100% sure yet what her podcast would be titled.

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season