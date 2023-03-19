RHOBH Star’s Daughter Has Medical Scare on Music Video Set

Delilah Belle Hamlin shared details of a serious medical scare she suffered. The eldest daughter of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, revealed that she had multiple seizures while filming the music video for her song, “Nothing Lasts Forever.”

Hamlin, 24, told Entertainment Tonight that the “scary painful” incident took place during a long day of filming for her debut music video. “On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day and I suffered from seizures,” she said. “I ended up having a seizure on-set.”

Hamlin, who has had seizures in the past, added that while it was the “worst” attack she’s had in a while, she pushed through and continued to work – just like her famous mom taught her. The model explained that her mother lives by the mantra that if you are “dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up,” you still “show up for work.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin Opened Up About Her Medical Issues in 2021

Hamlin has been dealing with issues with her health for several years. According to Fox News, she previously revealed that she suffered from a myriad of illnesses, including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and more.

In a 2022 interview with Flaunt magazine, Hamlin confirmed to fans that she had been struggling “with health and seizures” for at least two years. “I started having seizures back in July of last year,” she said, adding that doctors initially could not figure out exactly why it was happening to her. After having a bad experience with Xanax, she ultimately chose to live a sober lifestyle due to brain inflammation that was contributing to the seizures.

In early 2023, Hamlin shared an Instagram story that showed her with an IV in her arm, per Page Six. “For the past few years I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming,” she captioned the photo in January. “It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically,” she continued. “I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role.”

Delilah Belle’s Physical & Mental Health Struggles Inspired Her Music

Hamlin admitted that the lyrics to her songs are “heavy.” In an interview with Billboard, she said her personal struggles helped to inspire her music. “Yeah, I’ve struggled with my mental and my physical health the past couple of years and I wanted to be able to convey my struggles not so, like, blatantly,” she explained. “But at the same time, you know, they are heavy [lyrics] and they really do convey exactly how I was feeling.”

Hamlin added that she hopes that people who are experiencing struggles in their life can take comfort that she sometimes feels the same way.

“I want people to be able to, if they’re sitting on their bathroom floor or laying in bed, feeling like they’re dying and this moment won’t pass, I want them to be able to be like, ‘OK wait, someone else feels this way.’” she said. “If that can help someone, that would just be amazing.”

