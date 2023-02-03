RHOBH Star’s Daughter Opens Up About Health Struggle

Delilah Hamlin, the youngest daughter of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, provided fans with an update on her health journey on January 24, 2023.

“I haven’t really spoken on my health lately & if you’re new here you’re probably confused but for the past few years I’ve been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I’ve been silently battling and overcoming,” Hamlin posted on her Instagram Stories, according to E! News.

“It’s definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I’ve kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a ‘sick’ role,” she continued. “I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve gone through and what I’ve learned with you,” Hamlin added.

Her caption accompanied a photo of an IV in her arm. She tagged @dripp.iv, a company that specializes in IV therapy and hydration, in the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Delilah Hamlin Has Been Active on Social Media

Although she doesn’t always talk about her health journey, Hamlin has been very active on social media while she continues to focus on her well-being.

On January 27, 2023, she shared a series of photos of herself with the caption, “I only look like this 3 times a month if ur lucky.” Her mom was quick to notice something “new” in one of the pictures.

“My gorgeous girl I see with my little eyes a new tattoo,” Rinna commented.

“It fades in 9 months mother,” Hamlin responded, adding a red heart emoji.

” It does? Oh is it the that new kind?!” Rinna asked.

The post was uploaded just days after Hamlin’s health update and there were a few comments from people showing her support.

“Thanks for sharing your medical journey i have all that u had and than some,” one person wrote.

“You look like you are doing so well, congratulations on getting there! Could you share with me what helped you?” someone else asked.

Delilah Hamlin Previously Revealed She Was Having ‘Panic Attacks’ & Almost Overdosed

Hamlin first opened up about some of the health issues that she had been dealing with in an Instagram post uploaded in November 2021.

In the candid video that she shared on social media, Hamlin revealed that she started having panic attacks as well as severe inflammatory issues. Hamlin admitted that she accidentally overdosed when taking propranolol and Benadryl and needed to seek medical attention.

“I overdosed. I didn’t mean to. At all,” she said. “For some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” she added.

Hamlin underwent several tests and was ultimately diagnosed with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal infections or PANDAS.

Three months later, Hamlin shared another update.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my health recently. I have good days and bad days. I try my best to power through but sometimes I just can’t. So I’ve just gotten an IV and am now in bed at 8pm on a Saturday night,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories, according to screenshots posted by The U.S. Sun.

