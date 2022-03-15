Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Spotted on Date With Son of Hollywood A-Lister

Delilah Belle Hamlin is moving on two months after her split from longtime boyfriend Eyal Booker. The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin went out on a date with Ray Nicholson, the 30-year-old son of Hollywood legend, Jack Nicholson and his ex, Rebecca Broussard.

Hamlin, 23, and Nicholson, 30, were photographed laughing in his car and walking together as they grabbed dinner at a Santa Monica, California eatery, E! News reported. The two were described as being in “great spirits” following their two-hour dinner date.

In January, Hamlin ended her relationship with former “Love Island” contestant Booker, whom she’d been dating since 2019. An insider told The Daily Mail that it was Hamlin who made the decision to end the relationship. The model, who has been vocal about her mental health struggles and autoimmune disorder, reportedly wanted a fresh start so she could focus on her career and health.

Rinna Has Spoken Out About her Daughters’ Famous Boyfriends in the Past

Rinna has talked about her daughter’s boyfriends in the past. On an episode of RHOBH, she gushed about Booker after her daughter spotted him on the CBS reality show “Love Island.”

“Delilah slid into his DMs.” And, hey, it worked out!” Rinna said, per Refinery 29. “He has started a fitness business. Because if you’ve seen his body… This is a creature like no other.”

When her younger daughter, Amelia, started dating 38-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum Scott Disick when she was just 19, Rinna brought the topic up several times on RHOBH. In one episode, she complained about the glaring age gap in her daughter’s relationship, then later said, Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles. Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?”

On social media, some viewers noted that Rinna was getting a lot of “mileage” out of talking about Disick on-camera, while others speculated that she was secretly happy about her daughter’s relationship with an older, famous man.

“Lisa Rinna clearly loves that her daughter is dating Scott Disick, she always has to remind us,” one viewer tweeted, while another accused the Bravo star of “obviously’ loving “the 2nd degree clout.”

Fans Think Rinna Would Love to See Her Daughter Date Jack Nicholson’s Son

Rinna and her husband were fans of their daughter’s former boyfriend. “We love Eyal. He’s so good for Delilah,” Rinna said in a 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot.”

But how would they feel about her dating the son of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson? The Oscar-winning actor’s son actually has an acting resume of his own, with roles in “Mayans M.C.,” “Panic,” and the movie “Licorice Pizza,” per his IMDb page.

In a Reddit thread, fans speculated that Rinna is “losing it” over a potential love connection for her daughter and Nicholson.

“Will we be hearing about her and Jack being besties?” one Redditor asked of Rinna.

“Next thing we know the paps will be catching Rinna in Lakers gear!” another joked, in reference to the famed actor’s devotion to the Los Angeles basketball team.

But others wondered if a relationship between Rinna’s daughter and Nicholson’s son could ever last.

“I could see Jack Nicholson telling his kid to stay away from her so Rinna won’t talk about him or contact him,” one commenter wrote.

