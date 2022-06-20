Denise Richards Claps Back at Critics of Her Teen Daughter

Denise Richards clapped back at critics of her daughter, Sami Sheen.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” posted a lengthy message to fans days after her 18-year-old announced on Instagram that she has joined the adult social media platform OnlyFans. The paid subscription site is often used for content creators to post risqué content, according to Complex.

Richards shares Sami with her ex-husband actor Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006. In early 2022, Sami moved out of her mom’s house and in with her dad because she considered her mother’s house to be too strict.

”Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn’t want to follow the rules. Charlie…didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

But with the OnlyFans news, Richards has her daughter’s back, perhaps even more than her famous dad does.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denise Richards Clapped Back at Critics of Her Daughter Sami

In an Instagram post shared on June 17, Richards hit back at social media commenters and others who have messaged her about her daughter. The former RHOBH star noted that she has received “lots of negative comments” on her social media about Sami.

“I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has,” Richards wrote. “And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did ‘Wild Things’ & Playboy, and quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age?… I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise.”

Richards revealed that she only recently heard about OnlyFans and she noted that there’s judgment because men and women from the adult film industry have accounts on the platform.

“I imagine they’re on Instagram and Twitter as well,” the 51-year-old mom of three wrote. “Is there really a difference posting a picture of yourself on IG? We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans?… Is it so bad to control and monetize it too? I’m sorry but…if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini? God Bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.”

“Oh and those of you that are so judgmental…sounds like you already subscribe to an @onlyfans account,” Richards added.

Denise Richards’ Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen Seemed to Blame Her For Their Adult Daughter’s Decision

After Sami announced her adult venture via a bikini post as Richards commented with, “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

But Charlie Sheen expressed his displeasure over the situation. In a statement to Page Six, the actor seemed to call out Richards for allowing Sami to join the site.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Sheen told the outlet. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

In a statement to Heavy, Richards said, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

