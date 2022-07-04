‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Daughter Identified as Driver in Car Accident

A “Real Housewives” star’s daughter was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Lola was driving her Volkswagen when she “drove into an embankment.” Lola, 17, had three other passengers in the car, but no injuries were reported. The incident happened on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The Sun spoke with the local sheriff who confirmed that a call came in about the accident and a “search and rescue unit” was sent to the location.

“Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision,” the rep for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the outlet.

Richards nor Sheen have spoken out publicly about the incident. Heavy has reached out to Richards’ rep for comment but has not heard back.

Richards Has Been Active on Instagram Since the Accident

Although Richards hasn’t spoken out about her daughter’s accident, she has been active on social media since the crash was reported.

On June 30, 2022, Richards shared a black-and-white photo of herself in honor of “social media day.”

“I learned today is social media day. What a whirlwind this has been for alot of us I think. It’s been amazing to be able to connect with all of you on a more personal level & share similar stories & many of you are so loyal to me & my family. I thank you so much. A lot of you have followed my career & I wouldn’t have had jobs or continue to have jobs without you. Your positive comments are really uplifting & help so much especially during challenging times. And I thank you so much for sharing your challenging times with me too. It means a lot. Thank you so much for being on here & thank you for engaging with me,” she captioned the post.

On July 1, 2022, she shared a photo of her husband, Aaron Phypers, in honor of Canada Day.

“I love him so much & I love Canada so much too. I have been so blessed to shoot many projects in Canada and spend so much time there. Love to all. Happy Canada Day,” she wrote, adding that Phypers is her “favorite Canadian.”

Lola’s Sister Has Made Headlines Recently

Lola Sheen isn’t the only Richards-Sheen child who has been in the news. Sami Sheen, 18, made headlines when she started an OnlyFans account.

“Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” Sami captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini on June 13, 2022.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” Richards told Heavy through a rep.

About a week later, Richards started her own OnlyFans account, seemingly in support of her daughter’s career move. According to TMZ, Richards priced her exclusive content a bit more than her daughter. She charges $25 per month for access while Sami charges $19.99.

