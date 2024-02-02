Denise Richards Shares Text She Sent Erika Jayne After Kyle Richards’ Event

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards discussed her relationship with her castmate Erika Jayne. As fans are aware, Denise Richards confronted Jayne during Kyle Richards’ THC-themed dinner party for how she previously had treated her in RHOBH season 13, episode 7.

During the January 26 episode of Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Denise Richards stated that she has not recently been in communication with Jayne.

“I don’t speak to her,” said the actress.

She stated, however, that she attempted to reach out to Jayne via text message after the final party for season 13.

“After we saw [Jayne] perform at Kyle’s party. I texted and I said, ‘You did a really great job. And it was fun to see you perform.’ I’ve never seen her perform before,” said the actress.

According to Denise Richards, Jayne did not respond to her message.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Denise Richards’ Text in October 2023

In an October 2023 interview with E! News, Jayne mentioned that Denise Richards texted her after season 13 wrapped production. The “Pretty Mess’ singer stated, however, that she had not replied to the actress.

“She sent me a very nice text after our final party. I haven’t reached back out to her,” said Jayne.

Jayne also stated that she was perplexed when Denise Richards “decided to pick a fight at the weed dinner.”

“I was minding my own business and she decided to pick a fight. And I was totally confused,” said Jayne.

Denise Richards Spoke About Attending Kyle Richards’ Dinner Party

During a December 2023 interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” Denise Richards addressed the criticism she received because of how she acted in RHOBH season 13, episode 7. She seemed to acknowledge that some fans believed she was inebriated while attending Kyle Richards’ “weed dinner.” The actress stated, however, that was not the case. She said she opted to not eat the THC-infused meal, as marijuana does not “mix well with [her] body.”

Denise Richards stated, however, that she took cold medicine because she was sick. She also noted that she had an alcoholic drink prior to heading off to Kyle Richards’ event. In addition, the “Wild Things” actress shared she believed she may have accidentally been handed a THC-infused meal or drink.

“Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal. Or the water. Or something. I don’t know. All I know is when I got home, I was like, ‘There’s something wrong with me,’” said Denise Richards.

The Chef at Kyle Richards’ Dinner Reacted to Denise Richards’ Comments

According to Us Weekly, Christopher Sayegh, the chef at Kyle Richards’ THC-infused dinner, took to his Instagram account to share he was unhappy with Denise Richards’ suggestion that she was given cannabis without her consent. In the caption of his January 28 Instagram post, he stated that she was noticeably intoxicated when she came into Kyle Richards’ home.

“We take pride in our work and I have built an unparalleled level of trust with the community and world at large through YEARS of dedication to educating our guests and the curious minds around us through seminars, dinners, expos and social media. It has been PAINSTAKING to try and showcase the credibility of the science behind cannabis and its uses. Your feeble ego can’t even admit that you have something else going on and arrived under the influence from something else, that you have to try and blame others instead of taking responsibility,” read a portion of the caption.