Denise Richards Looks So Different in Then vs. Now Photos

Denise Richards surprised fans with a new photo.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is known for her glamorous pics, and diehard fans also follow her on the paid photo site, OnlyFans.

Richards, 51, was recently in Atlanta, Georgia, shooting the movie “A Walking Miracle.” The film also stars Dina Meyer, Mickey Rourke, and Dean Cain, per IMDb. But when Richards shared a photo after getting her hair and makeup done for the movie, some fans admitted they didn’t recognize her.

Denise Richards’ Photo Sparked a Big Reaction From Fans

In a post shared to Instagram in November 2022, Richards posed after getting glammed up by celebrity hair and makeup artist Pamela Brogardi.

The former RHOBH star’s hair was blonde and she posed with her lips puckered in the pic. In the comment section, some fans said the 51-year-old mom of three looked like a teenager. Others thought the photo looked “very filtered.”

“Looking different. I didn’t recognize her at all,” one commenter wrote.

Others preferred Richards with a more natural look and questioned the use of filters on the photo.

“Why do u have botox, fillers, make up done so good yet still use filters? Surely u don’t need a filter now,” another wrote to the actress.

Richards has been vocal about what she has done to enhance her looks and in recent years she confirmed that she does not use Botox and fillers on her face. According to Bravo TV, in 2019 she told The Daily Telegraph, “I have only done my boobs and I am very open and honest about that. I have had the same nose if people look it up, and the lips. I don’t do Botox or fillers.”

“My face moves, so much that it is distracting actually,” she added. “I am with these beautiful women who look flawless all the time and I don’t do that stuff.”

Denise Richards Looked Totally Different When She Made a Cameo on ‘Friends’

Fans have been following Richards for over 30 years, so it’s no surprise that she has changed a lot. She started her acting career in the early 1990s with small roles in “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills, 90210, per IMDb, but her breakout role was in the 1998 film “Wild Things” when she was just 26 years old.

In 2001, Richards guest-starred in the hit sitcom “Friends” as Ross and Monica Geller’s cousin, Cassie Geller. The episode was titled “The One with Ross and Monica’s Cousin,” and it featured a young Richards shaking her hair around and causing all of the guys – including her character’s cousin, Ross (David Schwimmer) – to fall for her.

Richards once said she never thought of herself as a sex symbol and that she was sometimes turned down for roles due to her looks.

“There were definitely parts I couldn’t get,” she told Smashing Interviews in 2017. “I couldn’t get cast as ‘the girl next door’ even though that was how I always saw myself. I didn’t see myself as a sex symbol. I was a girl from Illinois.”

