Denise Richards Posts Larger-Than-Life Throwback From Her Modeling Days

Denise Richards posted a throwback from her days as a model – and it was larger than life. In January 2023, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted to Instagram to share a photo of her billboard for a Gap jeans campaign from two decades ago. In the pic, Richards towered over Sunset Boulevard as she posed wearing the popular jean brand for an ad that was plastered on the side of a tall building.

“A little throwback moment of me for @gap on Sunset blvd, I was so grateful to be a part of this campaign!” the 51-year-old mom of three captioned the post.

Richards was one of several famous faces involved with Gap back in the day. Supermodel Naomi Campbell told Allure that when she posed for her first Gap ad in the 1990s it was “very cool, very easy, but had a slight edge and it was all about personality. Other models included Demi Moore, who modeled a Gap jean jacket for an ad in 1990, and rock legend Steven Tyler, who starred in the brand’s ”Easy Fit” jeans campaign in 1999. Richards’ billboard ad was still on the Sunset Blvd. building one year after Tyler’s commercial, according to Page Six.

Denise Richards Sparked a Big Reaction With Her Throwback Ad

Fans on social media reacted to Richards’ iconic ad. While some noted that the jeans she was wearing could barely be seen in the ad and that the pic was instead focused on her beauty, others said her former co-star Lisa Rinna was probably jealous by all of it.

“Rinna hates seeing your fame,” one fan wrote. “How about that Rinna!” another chimed in.

“They should sign you again!” another fan wrote to Richards.

“Can’t believe they put such a ragamuffin up there on a billboard like that,” another fan cracked, in reference to a comment made about Richards on a past episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Denise Richards Clapped Back After She Was Called a “Ragamuffin” By Her RHOBH Co-Star Kyle Richards

During her two seasons on RHOBH, Richards often dressed “down” compared to her co-stars, sometimes wearing t-shirts and jeans to cast events.

In a 2020 RHOBH episode, Richards dressed down for a group dinner hosted in her backyard, and guest Kyle Richards described her as a “ragamuffin” behind her back. The term usually refers to someone poorly dressed down in raggedy clothes, per Merriam-Webster.

Following the episode, Kyle explained to Us Weekly that her mom used to use the word “ragamuffin” when she was a kid, and that while she didn’t consider it a “horrible” word she did regret the tone in which she used it while talking about Denise.

According to People, Kyle Richards elaborated with, “My mom used to call me when I looked messy. She would say don’t run around like a ragamuffin. Doesn’t make it right that I said that. Not nice. Denise is beautiful no doubt. “

Following the episode, Denise Richards posted a series of her modeling throwbacks to Instagram. She posted glam cover shots from Esquire, Elle, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and more. “Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin. Just a few covers to share for #tbt,” Denise captioned the post.

