Denise Richards Chimes in on Kathy Hilton Drama

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 17, Kathy Hilton requested her co-stars to taste Casa Del Sol tequila while in Aspen, Colorado.

“[My daughter] Nicky and [her husband] James are investors. I’m an investor. I’d like you guys to try,” stated Hilton.

Her castmates shared that they were not interested in drinking the tequila. For instance, Sutton Stracke asserted that she only drinks vodka. In addition, Erika Jayne shared that “the last time [she] was on the tequila, [she] cussed out Garcelle’s son,” Jax Nilon, 14. Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, also seemed to ignore her sister while she was speaking about Casa Del Sol.

On September 8, 2022, Hilton’s daughter, Paris Hilton, took to Twitter to give her opinion on the matter. The socialite commented “So unkind 🥺” on a social media user’s tweet, which read, “She was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then [her sister] Kyle [Richards] just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch.”

RHOBH alum Denise Richards also shared her thoughts on the RHOBH season 12, episode 17 scene on Twitter. She noted that she empathized with the “I Want to Be a Hilton” host. She also referenced that Rinna expressed interest in tequila from the Kendall Jenner-owned brand 818 at a bar in the trailer for RHOBH season 12, episode 18.

“I felt bad for her you could see her feelings were genuinely hurt & the preview with rinna going out of her way to take a dig,” read Richards’ tweet.

Denise Richards Discussed Coming Back to RHOBH

As fans are aware, Richards exited RHOBH following the show’s tenth season. During the season, she had a rocky relationship with Rinna. During a September 2022 episode of Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” the “Wild Things” actress shared that she would consider coming back to the RHOBH cast even if Rinna was present.

“I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said that I wouldn’t go back because of her,” stated Richards.

She clarified that she believes Rinna “plays dirty” and “can be really nasty.” She also noted that she would not want to mend her friendship with the “Days of Our Lives” star.

“I could never be close friends with her after and also I’ve watched some of the last few episodes and I’m seeing how she’s been and how she is on social media and I just don’t agree with it so it’s hard to be friends with someone like that,” shared the mother of three.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Aspen in July 2022

Hilton spoke about her trip to Aspen during a July 2022 interview with Extra TV. She explained that she had “family drama” with her sister, Kyle Richards, after she made a remark when the cameras were not rolling.

“I should have just kept it to myself. I think that things always – I’m pretty much even keeled and I had been on a tour for [my daughter’s Peacock series] ‘Paris in Love’ so I was back in the East Coast every day and every night. And I flew in with no sleep to Aspen and overtired – no excuse but I was overtired and high altitude and a glass of wine and my feelings maybe being overly sensitive or whatever,” explained Hilton.

New episodes of RHOBH premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

