RHOBH Star Comments on Denise Richards’ Lingerie Picture

On September 16, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing red lingerie. She laid on her side and placed her hands on top of her head. She looked directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The “Wild Things” actress tagged the lingerie boutique, Honey Birdette, suggesting the low-cut bodysuit was from the store.

“❤️ #spicysaturday,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment the actress.

“Talented Gorgeousness 🙌❤️ Happy Weekend to you and yours, Denise…. Enjoy! 🙏,” wrote a commenter.

“You look amazing!” added another.

“Looking good Denise! 😍😍,” shared a different person.

“Beautiful and hot,” complimented a fan.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke was also quick to comment on the post.

“Like #caturday only different. 😹😹😹 😽💗,” wrote the mother of three.

Richards responded to Stracke by writing, “@suttonstracke kinda😂 luv you Sutton.”

A Reddit user shared Stracke’s interaction with Richards on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“I just love Sutton’s quirkiness,” read the Reddit post’s caption.

Several Bravo fans shared that they appreciated Stracke’s comment.

“She’s so supportive, but in a quirky and fun way,” wrote a commenter.

“ok i laughed,” added another.

“Haha I love Sutton,” shared a different person.

“Same. I absolutely love her. The cure quirkiness and Rhea awkwardness,” chimed in a fourth Reddit user.

Sutton Stracke Shared a Picture of Sanjit Das on Instagram

On August 24, 2022, Stracke shared a picture of Sanjit Das, who appeared on RHOBH season 12, episode 12, with her Instagram followers. She implied that she and Das were in a relationship in the post’s caption.

“Good things do come out of #rhobh💎,” wrote Stracke.

RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff commented on the post.

“I take ALL CREDIT,” wrote Minkoff.

During a June 2022 episode of Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Stracke spoke about Das. She asserted that “he’s cool and he’s smart and he’s nice.” She also briefly discussed her date with Das that was featured on RHOBH.

“Ya’ll know I’m going to be myself and stick my foot in my mouth at some point, say something very strange but we had actually, we had started talking around Thanksgiving we’re like texting and our texts are funny and I like witty people, he’s very witty so, you know, there’s cameras around. It was awkward. I was more awkward than he was,” asserted Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Discussed the Aspen Trip

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Stracke discussed the cast’s trip to Aspen. She revealed that she felt hesitant about going on the vacation because she did not want to get into more arguments with her co-stars.

“I kind of started to have enough of being yelled at and – or just didn’t feel like most of these girls liked me and so I was like why am I even going, I don’t like the snow, I just don’t like it, I had to spend a fortune on new winter clothes that I’m never going to wear again,” shared Stracke.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lawrence Thinks a Real Housewives Star Is ‘Evil’