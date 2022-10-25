Denise Richards Calls Out Lisa Rinna’s ‘Cruel & Vindictive’ Behavior

Another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum is speaking out about Lisa Rinna following a rocky season for the longtime Bravo star.

During the second part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion that aired on October 19, 2022, Rinna addressed a viewer who accused her of using her mother Lois Rinna’s November 2021 death as a “scapegoat” for her “despicable” behavior” this season. The viewer asked why Rinna had been just as “disgusting” to past RHOBH stars Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Denise Richards.

Longtime RHOBH fans know that Rinna butted heads with Kim Richards over her sobriety, helped drive out Vanderpump over the 2020 “Puppygate” story, and didn’t back Denise Richards, who was her longtime friend, amid rumors that she had an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

Rinna’s response to the reunion question was simple: “Listen, it has been a very confusing time for me,” she said. “I’m not gonna scapegoat and I’m not gonna use it. I have been all over the place and I don’t ever remember myself being quite so all over the place, but I have been.”

But not everyone was buying Rinna’s explanation.

Denise Richards Asked Why Lisa Rinna Has Been ‘Vindictive’ For Years

Denise Richards appeared on two seasons of RHOBH before quitting in 2020. On her final season, she was grilled by Rinna, who asked her why she was “so angry” amid accusations that she cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with Glanville, and later demanded a cease and desist.

Richards reacted to the RHIOBH reunion episode in an Instagram post. “I watched #RHOBH last night,” the “Wild Things” star wrote. “While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years for being so cruel & vindictive.”

Fans reacted to Richards finally “joining” the talk about Rinna’s wild behavior. “Denise has entered the chat and I have my popcorn ready,” one fan wrote, to which Richards replied, “That made me laugh out loud thank you.”

Other fans told Richards she needs to return to RHOBH and go face-to-face with Rinna. “You need to come back and call her out,” one fan wrote.

Hours after Richards’ posted that Rinna was “cruel and vindictive,” Rinna took to her Instagram story to respond. The Bravo OG posted a famous RHOBH scene in which she confronted Richards about a cease and desist order and telling her, “Oooh…you’re so angry.”

“She clearly needs attention, let’s give it to her,” Rinna wrote of Richards.

Denise Richards Said She Would Work With Lisa Rinna Again on RHOBH But She Can’t Be Friends With Her

Richards has talked about returning to RHOBH, and she shut down rumors that one of her conditions would be that Rinna has to be gone in order for her to return. During a September 20202 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards said, “I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t come back with her.”

But she added that she would know going in that Rinna is not her friend. She also accused the former “Days of Our Lives” star of playing dirty. “I will say this. Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, she can be really nasty,” Richards said. “And so I think that’s just something to know about with her being on the show.”

“I don’t think I could never be close friends with her after what happened,” she added, noting that after watching some of the season 12 episodes and also Rinna’s social media behavior, she can’t “agree” with how she’s behaving. “It’s hard to be friends with someone like that,” Richards said.

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH